Scots culture charity appoints two key seniors

AN INDEPENDENT Scottish charity has announced two key appointments to enhance relationships between the culture and business sectors.

Culture and Business Scotland (C&BS) has named David Nelson as Head of Development and Programmes, and Tommy McCormick as the Marketplace Manager – who will handle its administration alongside that of the longstanding Culture and Business Fund.

Launched last May, the Marketplace acts as an innovative platform for forging connections between the two sectors, enabling businesses to fill a gap within their practices by utilising the skills offered by creative organisations.

David will be responsible for promoting the values and purpose of the Marketplace, as well as its counterpart Culture & Business Fund Scotland (C&BS Fund), amongst key influencers, stakeholders and potential users from the business and creative industries.

David Nelson and Tommy McCormick will soon start their new roles within Culture & Business Scotland

The new Head of Development and Programmes will be helping cultural organisations to adapt to an ever-changing economic and public funding backdrop, while also delivering new opportunities for creative skills to address challenges within the business sector.

David is well-positioned for his new role in the Culture & Business Marketplace Scotland (C&BS Marketplace), considering his experience in development and fundraising, including a decade at the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and latterly as their Partnerships Manager.

Taking on his new role, Tommy is also well-established having managed the C&BS fund for creative projects for the last 14 months and with a resume that shows a range of commercial sponsorship and fundraising roles within Scottish cultural organisations.

Tommy’s role will involve deepening and developing relationships between participating businesses and their arts, heritage and culture-based partners, and building on the successful reception that the Marketplace has already received.

David Watt, Chief Executive of Culture & Business Scotland, said: “Our goal is to awaken the huge potential contained within collaborative work between these two industries.

“David and Tommy’s indispensable skills and knowledge will help us deliver on our goal of strengthening connections between two of Scotland’s most economically powerful sectors.”