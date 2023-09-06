Government consider banning single use vapes in Scotland

THE Scottish Government has announced it will consider a proposal to ban the sale of single use vapes as part of plans to protect public health and the environment.

The Programme for Government outlined a commitment to take action to reduce vaping among non-smokers and young people – research suggests that 18% of adolescents have tried vapes – and to tackle the environmental impact of single-use vapes.

Zero Waste Scotland estimates that up to 26 million disposable vapes were consumed and thrown away in Scotland in the last year, with 10% being littered and more than half disposed of incorrectly.

This causes a significant and increasing cost to local authorities through litter clear up and waste management, alongside an increased risk of fires at waste centres and on collection vehicles where vapes are incorrectly disposed of.

The Scottish Parliament has already taken action to ban the supply and manufacture of certain single use plastic products due to their environmental impact.

Following a request of Scottish Ministers, the Circular Economy Minister and Public Health Minister will meet with counterparts in the UK and Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive to discuss the findings of recent research and potential policy responses.

In addition, action to help ensure that children, young people and non-smokers do not use these devices will also be set out in this year’s refreshed Tobacco Action Plan, which will set out our road map to 2034.

After publishing his first Programme for Government, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “We know that the bright colours and sweet flavours catch the eye of children and young people in particular.

“The World Health Organisation has said there is evidence to suggest that young people who have never smoked but use e-cigarettes, double their chance of starting to smoke tobacco cigarettes in later life.

“Any action we seek to take will build on the regulations already in place to restrict the marketing, promotion and sale of vaping products to under 18s and the findings will be used to inform the refreshed Tobacco Action Plan.

“On the environment, the evidence is undeniable – from litter on our streets, to the risk of fires in waste facilities, there are issues which demand action.

“While we will be asking for views on a ban, we are also keen to explore other interventions that could have a more immediate impact.”

The consultation on the proposed ban will be held in the next year, while the refreshed Tobacco Action Plan will be published in the autumn.