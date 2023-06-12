THE environment and AI were among some of the critical topics explored at a three day international business leadership conference held in Edinburgh.

The PrimeGlobal Business Leader Forum was hosted by Scottish firms Henderson Loggie & Hall Morrice in Edinburgh.

The Forum attracted over 160 accountants and business advisers from 19 countries including Japan, US, Nigeria, El Salvador and Singapore and Europe.

The flagship leadership conference, dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration, is held annually in different locations around the globe, hosted in turn by local member firms.

Artificial intelligence and environmental issues were in the spotlight at this year’s conference in Edinburgh.

Among the main issues in the spotlight was the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in global business.

Other sessions looked at how businesses can meet their sustainability objectives and demands of investors who are increasingly concerned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

PrimeGlobal has expanded its ESG Community of Advisors in recent years to help businesses enhance their performance, attract investment, and drive positive social and environmental impact.

Steve Heathcote, PrimeGlobal CEO, said: “We brought business leaders from around the globe to discuss the transformative power of AI, sustainability reporting, ESG advisory, and B Corp principles.

“Our aim is to empower our members to add value to the services they provide and play a key role in shaping a future where businesses thrive while making a positive impact on society and the environment.”

Shonagh Fraser from Hall Morrice said: “We enjoyed an impressive line-up of speakers who sparked lively debate around key challenges and opportunities facing businesses everywhere, and gained fresh insights and an international perspective that our own clients will benefit from”

David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie said: “We were delighted to co-host this year’s PrimeGlobal leadership conference.

“This gathering of fantastic firms from around the world creates invaluable connections and inspires innovation to help advisory and accountancy firms shape the future of the accountancy profession.”

PrimeGlobal is an association of independent accounting and business advisory firms with more than 300 member firms comprising 3,000 partners, 28,000 employees and a combined revenue of over $3.9bn.