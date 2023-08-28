DEBATE surrounding a controversial Dundee museum has been reignited among Scots as the fifth anniversary of the gallery draws near.

Since its construction, the V&A Dundee has served as a cornerstone of the urban regeneration of the Dundee waterfront area, as well as the city in general.

The bizarrely-shaped concrete building was constructed in 2018 at a cost of £80m, but has received mixed reviews thus far, with some calling the architecture “silly” and “boring”.

Five years on, locals remain divided over both the aesthetics of the building itself and its value as an attraction.

Five years on, from the opening of the V&A Dundee locals remain divided over both the aesthetics of the building itself and its value as an attraction.

The museum has elected to celebrate the anniversary with the opening of a new display named Stories from the Building.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, the announcement read: “The V&A Dundee’s fifth anniversary is to be commemorated with the opening of Stories from the Building.

“This will be a permanent new display on the ground floor introducing visitors to the architecture, design, engineering, and construction stories behind the creation of Scotland’s design museum.”

The post received over 320 likes and dozens of comments from locals who shared a mixed bag of feelings over what some deemed an “eyesore”.

One user wrote: “All these millions flushed down the toilet. What a complete waste of money and space.”

Another commented: “Like it from afar but what a horrible concrete mess when up close.”

A third said: “Funky building but nothing inside it.”

Another user wrote: “So when is it going to do something that brings in the crowds that we’ve all heard about?

“I’ve been and it is boring. How about bringing the David Bowie collection? Something interesting?”

A fifth said: “Hate this building. Eyesore.”

However, other users were more positive with one commenting: “Love this building.”

Another said: “Love the building, content very poor.”

A third added: “Great to see that the museum will be permanently using that space in the ground floor, it’s been something which many have complained about for quite some time because it’s been lacking.

“Looking forward to seeing it.”

A third wrote: “Not before time. The design competition, time lapse construction film taken and design concept statements have long been lacking.

“Like it or loathe it the design and construction should be celebrated. After all it’s an iconic property.

“Once this is sorted the management might want to start working on a greater range of exhibitions to fully utilise the much-wasted space.”

Speaking on the upcoming anniversary today, a spokesperson for V&A Dundee said: “V&A Dundee’s 5th anniversary is to be commemorated with the opening of Stories from

the Building.

“[This is] a permanent new display on the ground floor introducing visitors to the architecture, design, engineering, and construction stories behind the creation of Scotland’s design museum.

“As well as concept sketches, material samples and artefacts from the construction phase,

the exhibition will show the original competition model for the building.

“Interviews with the architects, project managers and engineers will be accompanied by a new animation showing the development of the museum’s design and the complexity of its construction.”

The director of V&A Dundee, Leonie Bell added: “Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the fifth birthday celebrations at V&A Dundee.

“We’re actively looking ahead to the future as V&A Dundee continues to connect with communities to inspire and empower through design.”

Opened on 15 September 2018, V&A Dundee is the first Victoria and Albert Museum based outside of London, and the first design museum in Scotland.

The building was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and was reportedly inspired by cliffs along Scotland’s East Coast.