A SCOTS pensioner was left mortified after allegedly being asked to leave his local Aldi branch when he refused to use the self-service checkout due to his disability.

Robert ‘Bob’ Smith was at the Aldi store in Kirkcaldy, Fife on Tuesday for his weekly groceries when he was allegedly asked by a member of staff to use the self-service checkout.

Pictured: The Aldi store on McKenzie Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife. (C) Google Maps.

The 83-year-old claims he informed staff that he would prefer to wait and use the “normal” checkout but was told by a manager that he would have to leave if he refused to use the self-checkout.

Bob and his family now claim to have made complaints to Aldi about the experience but are yet to receive an official response from the supermarket giants.

Daughter-in-law Margaret Smith took to social media to share her outrage on Tuesday, writing: “Around 1pm today – 22 August – my 83-year-old disabled father-in-law went for his normal shop in McKenzie Street in Kirkcaldy.

“His breathing is very bad, so he takes his normal slow wander around, doing his shopping and heads [sic] towards checkout.

“As he gets to the check out, the assistant advised him to go to the self-checkout. He said he would rather wait and use the normal one.

“The assistant said he was happy to show and help him, he said no thanks, the other one is easier for him [and] he would rather wait.

“As he heads for checkout, the assistant comes back to him: ‘The manager said if you don’t use the self-checkout, just to leave [the] shopping and leave [the] store.’

“So, he left. My mother-in-law has since spoken to duty manager who apologetically said this should never have happened. [He] said he would look into it.

“I went myself into the store and spoke to another manager and explained that I was disgusted and annoyed with the situation, just to receive the same lip service.

“Parents will not be shopping in Aldi anymore. I know we can’t hold back progress, however this is no way to treat an elderly gentleman.

“He has shopped there since it opened and the staff were always very nice, cheery and helpful. Aldi’s loss is Lidl’s gain. Shame on you, Aldi.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments from locals left outraged by the claims against the branch.

Fiona Ward wrote: “This has given me the rage. They deserve to get such bad press.”

Jamie-Lee Wilkie said: “Disgusting behaviour. Hope your father-in-law is okay.”

Irene Walker commented: “That’s terrible. Also strange they have different rules. Oriel Road Aldi don’t take trolleys at their self-service tills.

“I was told to use checkout as only for baskets.”

Lynne Ralph added: “That is a disgusting way to treat anyone – never mind an elderly man. I would write to their head office.”

Speaking to Margaret today, she said: “He has been going there since it opened. He enjoys his little trip to the shop and likes the staff as they are always helpful and friendly.

Pictured: Bob Smith. (C) Margaret Smith.

“He has problems walking and breathing and uses the trolley to steady himself. As he made his way up to check out, the assistant approached him and asked if he would use the self-checkout.

“He said he would rather not and he was happy to wait in queue.

“Bob made his way to the line, the assistant went away then returned to say to him: ‘My manager has asked me to say to you that if you are not going to use self-checkout out to leave the shop.’

“My father-in-law was mortified and angry, so he left. This is a disgusting way to treat an old person.

“My mother-in-law telephoned the shop and was told by the manager he was not aware of this and copied the apologies.

“They didn’t even take her number. I don’t think they cared. It was just lip service, as far as I am concerned.

“They have really caused Bob to take a step back, he was trying to still live a little bit of life instead of being house-bound all day.”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Our self-checkouts have recently been introduced to the Kirkcaldy Store to improve customer experience, however, checkouts manned by our colleagues are still available for customers who prefer to use these.

“We are sorry that on this occasion Mr Smith’s experience didn’t meet our usual high standards and we have taken his feedback on board.”