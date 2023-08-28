THIS is the moment Irish crooner Hozier was spotted performing to an almost-empty club in a small Italian village.

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne – better known by his stage name Hozier – had his big breakthrough in 2013 with his hit Take Me to Church.

The 33-year-old is currently touring amid the release of his latest album Unreal Unearth last Friday but appeared to have time in his schedule to stop off for a free performance in a club.

The Irishman was spotted by fan Stephanie Capuzzo in a club in Positano, Italy where he proceeded to give the few people in attendance a stunning rendition of his biggest hit.

Video shows the venue, doused in purple light, with a handful of clubbers raising their glasses to Hozier, who stands at the front in full view of the camera.

On-screen text reads “POV: You run into Irish singer-songwriter Hozier at a half-empty club in Italy” as a club host holds a microphone up to the singer’s mouth.

Hozier belts out: “Good God, let me give you my life. Take me to church. I’ll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies, I’ll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife.

“Offer me that deathless death. Good God, let me give you my life.”

The singer effortlessly belts out the verses in a tone almost indiscernible from the professionally recorded version whilst casually cradling his drink.

He is met with a cheer from clubgoers as the song ends, before walking off with a thumbs up and a salute as he backs away from the stage.

Stephanie posted the video to social media yesterday with the caption: “New album means I get to brag again.”

The clip has received over 296,000 likes and more than 1,320 comments from users left astounded by the singer’s chance appearance.

One user wrote: “Only comforted by the fact that the rest of your week must be all downhill from here.”

Another commented: “Wild that he sounds like that unprepared and probably hammered.”

A third said: “I swear this man loves performing anywhere but a venue I wanna see him so bad.”

Another replied: “God I wish Hozier was real.”

A fifth wrote: “The chances of running into Hozier in the wild are low…but never zero.”

The video even received a response from the official Spotify account who replied: “Not him casually slaying.”