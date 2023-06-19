Heavenly home: Renovated church goes on the market for £950K

A STUNNING property has gone on the market for close to a million pounds giving property hunters the chance to own their own religious relic.

The incredible home which was initially built in the 18th century as a church has gone on the market for £950,000 boasting four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property located in Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire was placed on the market yesterday by estate agents James Kendall.

Outside of converted church. Credits: James Kendall

The stunning converted chapel sits detached along a road in a plot with a double garage, dual driveways sitting amongst fields, farmland and fauna.

The chapel dates back to 1845 and features all of its external grandiosity including stained glass windows, large wooden doors and the cross remaining on top.

House-hunters are treated to the large metal bolt and handle resting on the heavy doors which is then contrasted by the interior.

The wooden floorings and a brand new kitchen with the stained glass windows remaining as a reminder of the beautiful setting they originated from.

A church bench also sits in the kitchen with a plaque mounted on the wall allowing for plenty of space to entertain guests.

The living room has a blend of wooden furnishings to compliment the area and keep within the traditional features of the church.

The bedrooms are spacious with elements still being prominent of the church being used such as the thick purple curtains and metallic poles.

The bathrooms are all tiled and with windows sitting adjacent to the shower and bathtubs that allow for private views of the outside.

The upstairs of the property has a gorgeous additional living room that is overlooked by the large stained glass window resting either side of the wooden arches – the room even features a stove fire on top of a marble step.

Inside of converted church. Credits: Rightmove/James Kendall

Externally, the garden space is a rose-bound courtyard which is the perfect area to entertain guests which is filled with many seating options including garden sofas and a dining table.

The property was shared on social media yesterday wrote: “Fancy living in an old Chapel?”

One user replied: “F***ing yes. Stained glass is so hot. S**t for heating though.”

Another wrote: “I wish all property listings had to publish their previous year’s heating bill for transparency. I’m guessing £15k for this one.”

Another said: “Nice to see an actual conversion v the recent trend of just sticking a few bits of furniture in various places and claiming it as a conversion. This one is very nicely done.”

Speaking today a spokesperson for James Kendall estate agent said: “Heavenly, homely and historic, Chapel House stands proudly among fields and farmland, presenting a property of supreme character, superb proportions and sublime gardens.

“Beginning as a chapel in 1845, the building was converted into a residence in 1990 by and for an architect. Locals still remember visiting for worship, and children came here for Sunday school.

“The family here today have made amendments over their seven years, progressing the property into a more modern home, perfectly suited to 21st Century living.

“Many original features have been preserved, and elements have been added to complement the period, such as a reclaimed Victorian streetlamp.

“The front door introduces you to the kind of character and charm you’ll encounter once inside, and the wows just keep on coming.

“The kitchen is made for hosting, with fantastic flow through the arched glazing between house and garden for spring and summer soirees, and plenty of indoor-only space for all your friends and family no matter the season. There’s also underfloor heating for colder days, and zoned heating for efficiency.

“We can’t imagine a more idyllic setting in which to live, to grow and to discover than in this beautiful Bedfordshire countryside, here at Chapel House.”

Properties in Gamlingay had an overall average price of £391,355 over the last year, according to Rightmove.