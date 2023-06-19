A HILARIOUS video shows the moment a well-known Scottish celebrity leaves the guests at his wedding in tears of laughter following his groom’s speech.

Graeme Stevely better known by his alias Grado is a professional wrestler and actor who stars in BBC comedy Two Doors Down as well as the long-running BBC soap River City.

The 35-year-old tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Stephanie Breen at the lavish Lochside House Hotel in New Cumnock last week.

Incredibly, during his speech the wrestler turned actor pleads with his dad to stop using his late mum’s Facebook account.

The clip begins with Graeme standing proudly kitted out in his kilt complete with the fly plaid over his shoulder and a touching pendant of his late mum pinned to his jacket.

Grado looks out to the crowd and speaks into the mic, saying: “I know that my mum would be looking down at me proud as punch but I also know that my mum would want to pass on to my dad to stop using her Facebook account.

Guests at the wedding can be heard roaring with laughter, clearly in on the joke of his dad using his late wife’s Facebook to comment on world news.

The much-loved star continues his speech and touches on the recent relegation of Dundee United from the Scottish Premiership.

He says: “Just a fortnight ago, BBC News posted the official news that Dundee United had been relegated.

“Maureen Stevely commented ‘Ya beauty’, Maureen Stevely also in 2021, three years after she passed away by the way was haggling with a woman from Troon for a disability scooter.

“Maureen Stevely wrote to the woman saying ‘Scooter too dear, I stay in Stevenston tap end, one of most deprived areas in Scotland and my son Grado.

“The woman replied ‘Well get Grado to give you a tap.’

“Maureen Stevely replied ‘Graeme not going to panto this year, he’s skint.”

Graeme’s mum passed away aged 61 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

The hilarious clip was shared to social media by wedding videographer Aaron Robertson earlier this week, he wrote: “Grado and one of the best groom stories I’ve heard, what an incredible wedding to capture.”

The video received over 17,000 likes with hundreds of people rushing to comment on the story as well as Grado’s touching gesture to his late mum.

One wrote: “The pendant of his mum. My heart cannot take it! Man’s made of gold!”

Another commented: “Really like this guy so funny god bless sir.”

A third replied: “His mum be so proud of him and her new daughter in law.”

Another responded: “Grado is so funny.”

Graeme is best known for his work with Insane Championship Wrestling where he became a firm fan favourite with his entrance to Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’.