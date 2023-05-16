A CRAFTY festival-goer has found a way to commemorate all the festivals that he has attended – by stitching the wristbands into a denim jacket.

Connor Chalmers from Southampton, Hampshire has attended almost 50 festivals so far, and had a collection of mementos in the form of wristbands littered around his home.

The 28-year-old first attended Reading and Leeds festival back in 2012, which quickly sparked a passion, resulting in him visiting some of the biggest festivals in the UK over the next nine years.

The jacket is cleverly stitched together to show all of the festivals attended. Credit: Connor Chalmers

Civil servant Connor was left looking for a way to utilise the wristbands he had collected in a unique way when he devised the brilliant idea of incorporating them into his clothes.

Pictures shared by Connor shows him wearing a dark grey denim jacket, with the back of the jacket consisting of an array of colours and designs.

A closer look reveals almost the entire back panel of the denim number to be taken up by wristbands from countless different festivals.

Names like Download, Slam Dunk and Glastonbury litter the array of wristbands, featuring a host of zany designs from over the years.

Connor shared images of the impressive finished product on social media yesterday last week, writing: “Decided to do something productive with the years worth of wristbands I had lying around.”

His post received over 600 likes with dozens of comments from fellow festival-goers left in adoration by his cration.

One said: “Connor, that is mint pet, love it.”

Another added: “That’s wicked.”

A third replied: “Wear those medals – love it.”

Another responded: “This is very cool, wicked, sick and groovy subject to your vintage.”

Connor with friend Jen at the Secret Garden Party festival. Credit: Connor Chalmers

Speaking today, Connor said: “I bought the denim jacket from an Oxfam stall so it seemed fitting that the wristbands would go on something I got from a festival.

“Over the years I’ve seen various iterations of how people like to display their wristbands.

“I’ve been to 49 [festivals] – 31 were weekend festivals and the rest were day festivals.

“I tend to say that Glastonbury tops everything purely because it’s in a league of its own.

“After Glastonbury, I’d say 2000 Trees is by far the best rock festival in the UK and Boomtown is the best all-rounder.

“I was desperate to go to Reading 2012 to see Foo Fighters, I asked my Dad for a day ticket but he came through with a weekend ticket in the end and it all just started from there.

“Funnily enough, me and my dad are going to our first festival together this year.”

Over 200,000 people are expected to attend the Glastonbury Festival this year at Worthy Farm.

The five day event begins on 21 June, and will welcome names such as Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.