A SHOCKING video shows the moment inside a carriage that commuters scramble to safety after falsely hearing their London Underground service was ablaze.

The London Underground service stopped at Clapham Common station last week with passengers embarking moments before the service shuddered to a halt.

One woman travelling onboard named Claire was travelling back from work via Clapham Common to London Bridge when the emergency occurred.

She captured the shocking scenes of people screaming and flailing their arms and legs to avoid being crushed as they sought safety on the platform.

The video shows commuters being helped to safety as they are carried out of an open window which has been smashed by other travellers.

People can be heard encouraging one another to safety with shouts of ‘keep on going’ whilst other anxious passengers request that those on the platform break another window.

The fire alarm of the tube can be heard going off for the entirety of the video only adding to the concern of those onboard.

The 26-year-old is heard turning to prayer during the traumatic experience, saying: “Jesus is my actual lord.”

Transport for London confirmed on social media last week that there was no fire onboard and they are investigating the incident.

Claire uploaded her video to social media last week writing: “People outside used anything they could to break the windows open.”

The terrifying footage has received over 8,000 comments and has been liked by over 620,000 social media users.

One TikTok user commented: ““Jesus is my ACTUAL Lord”, she had a realisation that day.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow.”

A third said: “This is a reminder that we all need to be in shape in case of crisis. Mumzy ain’t making it through that window.”

Another added: “So if it WAS a fire they would have died because the doors wouldn’t open, so that needs sorting.”

A fifth replied: “I love that everyone is working together to ensure safety.”

The London Underground service, Clapham Common station. Credits: Google Maps

Speaking today Claire said: “Basically the platform smelt of smoke as soon as I came down to it.

“The train arrived one minute later. When we got on the train, it moved by a few meters then came to an abrupt halt.

“The smell of smoke was stronger.

“Everyone was confused.

“It was the people outside that started the panic and told us there was a fire further down on the train (I was in the last carriage).

“They tried helping us open their hands. We tried the red emergency leaver first but it didn’t work.

“When the doors didn’t open the people outside started smashing the windows and the people inside were panicking trying to help.

“We were trapped inside so we were all scared.

“We could only smell but not see the smoke, that was still enough to scare us especially with the information the people outside gave us.

“Eventually the window was broken and we were able to get out. People left their belongings in the train.

“Everyone was working together and I love that.

“Apparently it was brake dust but how were we to know that.

“We were trapped and being misinformed. I remember the bombing years back and that’s all I could think about.

“At the time I genuinely was scared and thought my life was in immediate danger – I was just thanking God.”

TFL replied to a Twitter comment saying: “We’re sorry for the distress caused at Clapham Common. The London Fire Brigade attended the station and confirmed there was no fire.

“We are investigating the details of this incident.”

Transport for London have been approached for comment.