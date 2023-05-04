Cable Management and Workplace Safety: Mitigating Risk and Liability

Running a business involves juggling numerous responsibilities, such as time, employees, productivity, and budgets. Amidst all these, cable management might seem like a minor issue, but it’s not. Almost every business relies on cables for data and electricity. Cable management can significantly impact the safety, organisation, and overall efficiency of your office, data centre, production studio, or retail space. Here are the top five reasons why cable management should be a priority for your business:

Prioritising Safety in the Workplace

As a business owner or manager, you’re responsible for maintaining a safe environment for employees and customers. Cable management can help you avoid cable-related hazards like tripping. Floor cord covers can secure loose cables to the floor, reducing the risk of accidents and protecting valuable cables from damage due to pedestrian traffic.

Streamline Processes, Reduce Frustration

Everyone has experienced the exasperation of untangling and identifying computer cords. When it’s time for equipment maintenance or replacement, searching through a tangled mess of cables is the last thing you want. Wire markers and label printers can make cable identification easy, saving you time and frustration, so you can focus on more important tasks.

Cost Savings

Cable management can save you money by extending the lifespan and performance of your cables. Cords that are piled on the floor or left hanging behind equipment are more prone to damage. A cable management system, like the Neat-Patch®, can protect your cables and reduce the need for frequent replacements, ultimately saving you money.

Maintain a Cleaner Workspace

Tangled cables can accumulate dust, making your work environment unclean and potentially unhealthy. A cable management system can prevent this by keeping cables neatly tucked away, allowing for easy dusting and a cleaner workspace. This also goes a long way towards the ‘health’ requirement of health and safety regulations.

Impress Your Clients

First impressions are crucial in business, and a cluttered workspace can negatively impact your image. A disorganised office filled with messy cables can send the wrong message to potential business partners or clients. Investing in a cable management solution, like a surface raceway, can help you present a professional image.

Optimal Cable Tray Systems from Voestalpine Metsec

Voestalpine Metsec offers comprehensive cable trays ranging from 12mm to 50mm deep and 50mm to 900mm wide, in various depths. These systems come with a wide array of accessories and are available in mild steel pre-galvanized as standard. This comes in a stainless-steel grade 1.4404 (316L).

Voestalpine Metsec cable trays conform to BS EN 61537 “cable management – cable tray systems and cable ladder systems.” They are supported by independent testing at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Strathclyde.

Voestalpine Metsec provides a full design service for their cable management range, ensuring the most cost-effective solution is specified. CAD drawings can be produced if necessary. Bespoke systems can be manufactured to order, with prototypes quickly produced for sample approval.

Is Cable Management Something Your Business Should be Thinking About?

If you think that your business needs a cable management system, then bring it up at your next management meeting. It is an essential aspect of maintaining a safe, organised, and efficient business. By prioritising cable management, you can reduce hazards, streamline processes, save money, maintain a cleaner workspace, and impress your clients. Voestalpine Metsec offers top-quality cable tray systems that can help you achieve these benefits, making cable management an investment worth considering.