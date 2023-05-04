Steven Schisler’s Guide to Solo Outdoor Travel: Tips, Tricks, and Safety Precautions

Steven Schisler is an avid hunter, fisherman, kayaker, and scuba diver, with a passion for exploring the great outdoors. He is also the founder of Schisler Strategic Consulting, a successful chef and manager who has been crucial in the opening of many restaurants, hotels, and dinner houses. Steven has owned several fast cars and has been riding Harley’s since he was 19 years old. Despite his active lifestyle, Steven has maintained excellent physical condition and outlook, and at 65 years old, he is still going strong.

Photo by v2osk on Unsplash

As an experienced solo traveler, Steven D Schhisler has explored some of the most remote and challenging outdoor destinations around the world. Here are his top tips, tricks, and safety precautions for those considering solo outdoor travel:

Choose Your Destination Wisely

One of the most important considerations when planning a solo outdoor trip is to choose a destination that matches your experience and skill level. If you’re new to outdoor travel, it’s best to start with a popular and well-traveled destination with established infrastructure and safety measures. As you gain experience, you can consider more remote and challenging destinations.

Pack Light, but Pack Smart

When traveling solo, you’ll be responsible for carrying all your gear and supplies, so it’s important to pack light. Focus on bringing the essentials, including high-quality gear and clothing, a reliable navigation system, and ample food and water. Additionally, consider packing a personal locator beacon (PLB) or satellite communicator, which can be a lifesaver in case of emergency.

Plan Your Route in Advance

Before setting out on your trip, it’s crucial to plan your route in advance and share it with a trusted friend or family member. Make sure to research the area thoroughly, including potential hazards and risks, and plan your route accordingly. Additionally, be sure to check the weather forecast and adjust your plans as necessary.

Take Care of Your Health and Safety

When traveling solo, it’s important to take extra precautions to ensure your health and safety. This includes staying hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing and gear, and avoiding overexertion. Additionally, be sure to carry a well-stocked first aid kit and know how to use it in case of emergency.

Stay Connected with the Outside World

Even if you’re traveling solo, it’s important to stay connected with the outside world. This includes checking in regularly with friends or family members, as well as monitoring weather and emergency alerts. Consider bringing a satellite phone or other communication device in case of emergency.

In conclusion, solo outdoor travel can be a rewarding and exhilarating experience, but it’s important to take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety and well-being. By following these tips, tricks, and safety precautions from experienced solo traveler Steven Schisler, you can embark on your own outdoor adventure with confidence and peace of mind.