Shocking moment raunchy commuters are filmed getting up close and personal on London train

A SHOCKING video shows the moment two raunchy commuters are filmed getting up close and personal with each other on a London train.

The duo – an older man and woman – were spotted getting frisky on a train pulling up to Clapham Common underground station in the capital city on Saturday.

The brazen bloke was seen kissing and sucking on his delighted partner’s exposed chest whilst sat amongst their fellow punters.

The video, filmed by a bewildered train rider opposite the twosome, shows the older man leaning over into the chest of his partner, who sits cross legged on the seat.

The man, dressed in a dark grey jacket, appears to be delicately nibbling at his partner’s exposed skin.

The woman, clad in leather trousers, a pink scarf and a blazer can be seen reacting to her charming partner’s actions before he leans back for a moment.

The couple, who may be drunk as they sway along with the movements of the carriage, aren’t finished there though.

The woman proceeds to fiddle with her black top, unbuttoning it and attempting to pull it down slightly as her blissfully unbothered man waits on.

She then pulls her top down further to expose her chest to the whole carriage, before the bloke dives right back in.

Ignorant of the other commuters on the busy carriage, the couple continue their act as the train pulls into the station.

The footage was shared to social media yesterday with the joking caption: “If you see something that doesn’t look right, speak to a member of staff or text British Transport Police on 61016.

“See it. Suck it. Sorted.”

The clip has since received over 4,500 likes and more than 180 comments from shocked social media users.

One user quoted lyrics from rock band Squeeze’s 1979 tune Up the Junction, saying: “I never thought it would happen with me and the girl from Clapham…”

Another joked: “Some poor person is going to open Twitter today and see this pop up and have to ask their mum why drunk Santa was on her nips on the tube. Happy Sunday.”

A third replied: “Lock them up. No place in society, disgusting.”

A fourth wrote: “Do you mind? That’s my grandma and grandpa.”