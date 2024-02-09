A SHOCKING video shows the moment an enraged London pedestrian attempts to rip the door off of an Uber as it drives away.

The sudden explosion of anger came as the pedestrian argued with the customers and driver inside the vehicle on Mount Pleasant Road in Tottenham, North London.

The incident was caught on camera as the furious man – already mid-argument with those inside the car – battered the passenger’s door in an attempt to forcibly remove it.

The video, filmed by one of the passengers, captures the end of the argument as the man in the back seat attempts to reason, “I mean, it’s an Uber“, as the pedestrian yanks the door open.

The enraged pedestrian repeatedly slams the door in an attempt to break it off the car.

The passenger is abruptly silenced as the stranger then slams his fist on the window in a fit of anger before proceeding to fling the door further open.

The man agonisingly slams the car door against its hinges as hard as he can several times, creating a jarring sound as the Uber slowly rolls along.

The passenger, remaining calm and realising he can’t talk reasonably to the enraged man, then turns to his driver and asks: “Can you drive away please?”

Surprisingly silent up until this point even with the man damaging her car, the female Uber driver says: “What? I need to call the police, I can’t.”

The enraged man then gives up his attempts to wrench the door off, opting instead to slam it closed as hard as he can.

As he does the Uber speeds up and leaves him behind as an alarm or warning signal can be heard going off in the car.

The footage was shared to social media on Saturday with the caption: “London is lovely at this time of year. This video is brought to you by Sadiq Khan’s cultural enrichment of London.”

The clip has since received over 490 likes and more than 50 comments from shocked social media users.

One wrote: “Wrong move, keep the door open and reverse at speed.”

Another added: “Love the polite ‘Can you drive away please’, as apparently the driver hadn’t realised that was a possibility.”

A third joked: “Sounds like a squeaky hinge, need some WD40.”

A fourth quipped: “She was keen to keep under [Sadiq] Khan’s 20mph speed limit.”