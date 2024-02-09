A BRIT has been left baffled after receiving a bizarre council tax bill requesting payment for the outstanding sum of just one penny.

The bill was posted to address in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets by their local council last weekend detailing the various taxes and charges being applied to make up the overall sum.

On careful inspection, the letter shows that the total sum owed to the council over the course of the last year was £2,283.70.

However, it appears the tenant has missed 1p of this final sum through their payments – leaving the local authority to choose to chase them up for the cold hard cash they’re owed.

The bizarre bill was mailed to the man at the start of the year.

An image shows the letter in full which details charges applied; for the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, the Greater London Authority and Tower Hamlets adult social care.

Despite the billpayer only owing a single penny, Tower Hamlets London Borough Council are still seeking the cash to balance the books.

The council have even generously included a deadline for the payment to be made, giving the tenant a whole two months to come up with the cash.

Finding it hilarious that the council would pursue the tiny debt, the Brit took to social media to ask for advice on the funniest way to pay the paltry sum.

Sharing a photo of the letter last Sunday, they wrote: “Got a 1p council tax bill today. What would be the funniest way to pay?”

The post quickly gained over 11,200 likes and more than 2,400 comments from other users who were happy to suggest some hilarious payment methods for the bizarre bill.

One said: “One of those massive lottery winner cheques.”

Another asked: “Why doesn’t this system simply write off such debts?”

A third said: “You remember that one week your bin collection was missed? If only they had that 1p things would have been different.”

And a fourth added: “I remember years ago reading about a guy who would deliberately over-pay by something like 50p because it would completely screw up their system.”