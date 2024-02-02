PUBLIC transport users were left bemused after their train was delayed due to a pet owner “refusing to put a lead” on their dog.
Commuter Reuben was amongst a throng of passengers at Hounslow Central Underground Station in Hounslow, West London yesterday who were greeted by a bizarre message on the info board.
The commuters bound for Heathrow terminals 1, 2, 3 and 5 were reliably informed that their transport was delayed due to one stubborn dog owner – who was refusing to leash their “out of control” pooch.
Footage filmed by Reuben shows a crowd of people gathered at the cold station as a red train slowly passes the platform.
Annoyed passengers can be seen conversing with each other, seemingly frustrated by the situation they’ve been left in as a large information board above reads: “Heathrow T1, 2, 3 and T5. One minute.”
However, beneath the estimated time is an update that reads: “Trains are delayed due to an out-of-control dog that the owner refuses to put on a lead.”
The dog owner – who one transport user claimed had three dogs running loose – is alleged to have been arrested after refusing to put a lead on the animal.
Reuben took to social media to share the footage yesterday, writing: “First time I’ve seen that.”
The post received over 4,000 likes and dozens of comments as many offered their own thoughts on the unusual reason behind the delays.
One person wrote: “I saw this [this] morning. He had three dogs, none were on a lead and they were running on the road too with cars everywhere.”
Another said: “Not surprised. People don’t know how to control their dogs.”
A third commented: “At least for once, they’re not delayed due to too much rain or too much snow or too much wind.”
A fourth added: “It feels a more real excuse for a delay than some things they say – or just no reason at all.”
A fifth wrote: “Same people that can’t control their dogs, will be the first ones to defend them if or when they attack someone.”
A sixth person replied: “I was there, trying to get to Acton. Three trains passed without stopping. I wanted to cry.”
A final person commented: “Good. The signs should be truthful. Delays can be caused by [the] public, not [Transport for London].”
Transport for London has been approached for comment.