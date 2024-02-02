PUBLIC transport users were left bemused after their train was delayed due to a pet owner “refusing to put a lead” on their dog.

Commuter Reuben was amongst a throng of passengers at Hounslow Central Underground Station in Hounslow, West London yesterday who were greeted by a bizarre message on the info board.

The commuters bound for Heathrow terminals 1, 2, 3 and 5 were reliably informed that their transport was delayed due to one stubborn dog owner – who was refusing to leash their “out of control” pooch.

Footage filmed by Reuben shows a crowd of people gathered at the cold station as a red train slowly passes the platform.

Annoyed passengers can be seen conversing with each other, seemingly frustrated by the situation they’ve been left in as a large information board above reads: “Heathrow T1, 2, 3 and T5. One minute.”

However, beneath the estimated time is an update that reads: “Trains are delayed due to an out-of-control dog that the owner refuses to put on a lead.”

The dog owner – who one transport user claimed had three dogs running loose – is alleged to have been arrested after refusing to put a lead on the animal.

Reuben took to social media to share the footage yesterday, writing: “First time I’ve seen that.”

Pictured: The bemused passengers. Credit to @reubennn03/TikTok.

The post received over 4,000 likes and dozens of comments as many offered their own thoughts on the unusual reason behind the delays.

One person wrote: “I saw this [this] morning. He had three dogs, none were on a lead and they were running on the road too with cars everywhere.”

Another said: “Not surprised. People don’t know how to control their dogs.”

A third commented: “At least for once, they’re not delayed due to too much rain or too much snow or too much wind.”

A fourth added: “It feels a more real excuse for a delay than some things they say – or just no reason at all.”

A fifth wrote: “Same people that can’t control their dogs, will be the first ones to defend them if or when they attack someone.”

A sixth person replied: “I was there, trying to get to Acton. Three trains passed without stopping. I wanted to cry.”

A final person commented: “Good. The signs should be truthful. Delays can be caused by [the] public, not [Transport for London].”

Transport for London has been approached for comment.