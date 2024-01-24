A BRAIN tumour patient has been left fuming after waiting over a month for her MRI scan results only to be told her consultant hasn’t even looked at them yet.

Lauren Papadopoulos Green was first diagnosed with a schwannoma brain tumour – a tumour of the tissue that can cause numbness, dizziness, hearing loss and burning sensations – at 18-years-old.

Despite initially managing to get rid of the tumour, the now 28-year-old executive was sadly told that the tumour had returned in January 2023.

Lauren, from Ashford, Surrey, went in for an MRI scan last month to check if the tumour had worsened – but was stunned to find out that over a month later, her results had not even been checked by medical professionals yet.

Footage shows Lauren lying in bed as she rings her local hospital to follow up on the scan results, as on-screen text reads: “Chasing the hospital for the results of my brain tumour MRI scan I had five weeks ago.”

A woman can then be heard on the other end of the line answering: “Good morning, neurosurgery.”

Lauren asks the receptionist: “Hi there. I was hoping someone could help me. I had an MRI scan over a month ago now and I’m still awaiting results.”

“I just wanted to know roughly when I was going to get them?”

The woman asks for Lauren’s hospital number and other personal details as she searches for Lauren’s records.

The staff member asks: “Is this one you had in December?”

Lauren replies: “Yeah, I think it was the 14th, off the top of my head.”

The woman then reveals: “Yeah, it has been reported. It doesn’t look like the consultant has reviewed it yet.”

Lauren’s expression turns to shock. shaking her head in disbelief as the woman continues: “Let me put a chase on that for you Lauren, and you’ll hear.”

“He would normally send you a letter, so he’ll review the report and the scans and then he’ll write to you with the results, okay?”

Pictured: Lauren Papadopoulos Green. (C) @laurenpagreen/TikTok.

Lauren then ends the call before looking at the camera in bewilderment as she firmly says: “He’s not even f***ing looked at them.”

She grabs her temples in disbelief for a moment before angrily recounting: “It is the 16th of January. I had my MRI on the 14th of December.”

“Seriously? What the f**k. This is what I’ve been dealing with for the past year.

“I was diagnosed with this second brain tumour on the 12th of January 2023, and I know as many details now on the 16th of January 2024 as I did then.”

She furiously concludes: “It’s taking the f***ing p**s. I’m so angry. See, this is what I’m dealing with.”

Lauren took to social media on Tuesdayto share her outrage, writing: “I thought I’d give the hospital/my consultant the benefit of the doubt over the festive period, whilst waiting for the results of my MRI back in December but turns out they’ve not even looked at them yet, let alone prepared to tell me.

“This is getting ridiculous.”

The post received over 56,300 likes and hundreds of comments as many shared their sympathy for the young woman.

One person wrote: “Dude, if I had a brain tumour and they were not giving me info I would be banging down the consultant’s front door until they told me.”

Another said: “You are not being entitled at all. The anxiety and worry waiting for diagnosis is just awful. So sorry this is happening to you.”

A third commented: “You have a right to know your results and get the help support you need. Keep chasing and don’t give up. Wishing you all the best in your journey.”

A fourth added: “You were so respectful on the phone to the receptionist as well. You’re entitled to be frustrated on this. Wishing you good health, Lauren.”