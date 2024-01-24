A SCOTS high school has celebrated the unique accolade of five of their former pupils taking to the field together for Celtic during a Scottish Cup match.

St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire were quick to praise their former pupils during their 5-0 cup victory against Buckie Thistle of the Highland League.

Manager Brendan Rodgers opted to bring on Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata and handed Daniel Kelly a debut throughout the second half.

Debutant Daniel Kelly (L) alongside goal scorer Rocco Vata (R). Credit: Celtic/X

Indeed, the changes worked a treat for the Celtic boss who watched wide-man Johnston skip past a defender before teeing up second generation Celt Rocco Vata for the fifth and final goal.

This meant that the school had a unique honour wherein almost half of the team who finished the game had gone to school within ten miles of Celtic Park.

St Ninian’s were quick to take to social media to share the accolade, writing: “Congratulations to former pupil Daniel Kelly on making his debut for Celtic’s first team today.

“To Rocco Vata on scoring his first goal for the first team, Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston and Stephen Welsh make it five former pupils on the pitch now. #perseverance”

Their post received over 1,500 likes with dozens of comments from Celtic supporters who were unaware of the fact.

One said: “That must be a first for the same school.”

Another added: “Brilliant.”

A third commented: “Well done bhoys.”

Celtic also congratulated new kid Kelly and goal scorer Rocco Vata, sharing an image of the pair which left fans begging for the attacker to sign a contract extension.

The club took to social media, writing: “Congratulations to Daniel Kelly on his debut and to Rocco Vata for scoring his first Celtic FC goal.”

One said: “Star boy.”

Another commented: “Sign the extension.”

A third replied: “Hopefully many more to come, keep Rocco in the first team and do not let him go, that bhoy is going to be special.”

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend welcoming another side from the Highlands as Ross County make the trip from Dingwall to Celtic Park.