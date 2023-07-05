Metaverse to debut VR golf open in high-tech first for sport

THE Metaverse is set to gift golf’s original Major its debut in virtual reality (VR) in a high-tech first for the sport.

The virtual reality (VR) Open at Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, launches in the Metaverse on 15 July 2023, the world’s first major in the Metaverse.

The partnership – between the R&A and Golf 5 – aims to spread the accessibility of golf and to connect players globally.

The overall medal winner of The 2023 VR Open will receive a trophy and tickets to the 152 Open in 2024, and winners from the other categories will receive limited edition VR Open memorabilia.

The R&A and Golf 5’s partnership hopes to allow more people to engage in golf globally.

Just like The Open, there are qualifying rounds with multiple events known as the VR Open Qualifiers being played on two of Golf 5’s virtual courses starting on 1 July.

The VR Open Qualifiers will feature four different entry categories based on a player’s individual Golf 5 handicap.

The top 20 players from each category will qualify as a Green Badge Player competing in the VR Open finals at Hoylake free of charge.

The finals commence on the 15 July and end on 19 August to ensure players have enough time to play each round.

Non-qualifying players and any other Golf 5 member can also compete in the VR Open as Red Badge Players.

Each qualifier will also receive a vanity card in the app unlocking a free six-month subscription to The Virtual Open Zone at Hoylake.

This access will allow them tee it up on the Championship links course as many times as they wish and enjoy all the upcoming events during the year.

Created by the team at AAA Gamestudios, Golf 5’s fully immersive gaming experience sends the course to players via a virtual simulator that’s accessed while wearing a VR headset and handheld controller.

It can accurately simulate golf swings and enables players to play on 18-hole courses with friends across the globe or practice at driving ranges in a virtual environment

The R&A are responsible for organising The Open each year, the oldest golf tournament in the world, and one of the most prestigious.

They are aiming to engage more people in golf through their partnership with Golf 5, so that players can participate within the comfort of their own home.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said: “We have created The VR Open so that fans can engage with the Championship like never before using technology and the Metaverse.

“This is an important development as we aim to attract new audiences to the sport and the advancement of technology enables us to offer ground-breaking experiences that are unique in golf.

“We look forward to seeing the reaction of fans as the first ever VR Open takes place this summer.”

Antonio Marin, President and Co-Founder of Golf 5, said: “We are thrilled to partner with The R&A to bring an immersive and authentic golf experience to life through virtual reality.

“Our goal is, and always will be, to grow the game we all love globally.”