A CHARITY is launching a project offering safe spaces to reduce the number of young people at risk, thanks to a government funding injection.

The Anchor Project, led by Barnardo’s Scotland, has received more than £450,000 from the Scottish Government CashBack for Communities scheme.

The pioneering plan aims to create a detached youth work service and build trusting relantionship with teenagers who may be subject to exploitation.

The Hub will help dozens of young people aged 13 to 18 in Inverness and the surrounding area at risk of involvement in anti-social behaviour and becoming targets for criminal or sexual perpetrators.

Since 2008, £130m has been committed to community initiatives to improve the quality of life of young people across Scotland.

The Anchor team – based in the city centre – will engage with teenagers at the Hub space and in areas where they are known to congregate throughout evenings and at weekends, and will also provide telephone and text services.

Barnardo’s Scotland will work in collaboration with Action for Children and Aberlour to support around 60 adolescents each year for the next three years.

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, explained: “We will engage and will use outreach to build relationships and establish trust with young people who are less likely to seek support.

“Delivering the service in this area is vital as research from Police Scotland has revealed a huge increase in child sexual exploitation since 2015.

“Since October 2021, more than 85 young people under the age of 18 have been identified as subjects at risk of exploitation.”

Jim Wallace, Director of Children and Families at Aberlour, commented: “We are pleased to be part of this strategic partnership to provide a safe space and street work to assist young people in the community.”

Fiona Steel, Action for Children’s Acting Director for Scotland, added: “I am confident that by working together with Barnardo’s Scotland and Aberlour we can best utilise our experience and resources to support the young people in the Highlands.”

To donate to Barnardo’s Scotlad visit www.barnardos.org.uk/get-involved/raise-money.