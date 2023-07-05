A STRATHALLAN pupil from Ukraine has been accepted to an elite London fashion school after designing breathtaking garments for A-Level Art.

Khrystyna Borysova has sewn herself a spot at the renowned Istituto Marangoni, less than a year after she first picked up a needle and thread.

With offers pouring in from seven renowned fashion schools around the world, the 17-year-old said she was over the moon to secure a place in London.

Now a sixth form student at Strathallan, Khrystyna discovered her love for fashion at a young age, having helped her fashion-savvy mother in running a clothing store in Ukraine when she was growing up.

However, it was her experience in Perthshire that provided the perfect platform to unleash her creativity and captivate art schools with her talent.

Under the guidance and support of Strathallan’s art department, Khrystyna dedicated herself to honing her new craft and push the boundaries with her eye-catching designs.

Instituto Marangoni in London is the alma mater of some of the world’s best known designers, such as Franco Moschino, and Domenico Dolce, of Dolce and Gabbana.

Fashionista Khrystyna said: “I am incredibly proud to have been accepted into Istituto Marangoni. It’s a dream come true for me,”

“Fashion has always been my passion, and being able to pursue my studies at such a prestigious institution is a tremendous opportunity.

“I want to continue creating art and I hope to make my family proud.”

Mr Glancy, Head of Art at Strathallan, said, “We are incredibly proud of Khrystyna and her exceptional talent.

“Her passion for fashion is evident in every stitch, and her unique designs are a testament to her creative vision and hard work.

“Khrystyna has left a huge impression on our art department and her story will no doubt inspire fellow students to explore their own artistic talents.

“We wish her all the best as she embarks on this exciting journey.”