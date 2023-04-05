SOCIAL media users were left in stitches by a fashion brand’s hilarious April Fools prank showcasing their ‘new product’ – leggings to show off camel toe.

Sustainable fashion company TALA announced the launch of their new product, the ‘FrontScrunch’, as an April Fools day post on Saturday.

The advert shows a woman’s torso and legs whilst wearing tight grey leggings showing off her camel toe – the effect created by a pair of trousers or shorts that fit very tightly around a woman’s groin.

Fashion brand TALA’s April Fools post. Credits: TALA.

The advert’s text reads: “Introducing Sculpt Seamless FrontScrunch.

“Everything you love about our super soft, sculpt seamless leggings, created to put your camel toe on show.”

The post even includes a photo of the outline in closer detail with the caption: “Front scrunching detail.”

The post was announced with the description: “We’ve heard you! And we agree – it’s time for us to embrace the camel toe.

“Introducing Sculpt Seamless FrontScrunch: everything you love about our super-soft, seamless Sculpt leggings, created to put your camel toe on show.

“We were delighted to hear how many of you really love to get your ‘toe out – especially at the gym – so after all the endless demands, we can finally give you the perfect legging to flaunt the goods.

“Dropping today 12PM BST. Link in bio for more.”

The post also included the hashtags, #weareTALA // #FrontScrunch // #EmbraceTheToe.

FrontScrunch design range. Credits: TALA.

The post received over 20,700 likes and more than 1,900 comments from users left in stitches by the light-hearted joke.

One user joked: “Finally, flap justice for all.”

Another commented: “This is funny! But it’s also sad as most women feel ashamed of their camel toe.

“Any publicity is good publicity. So I’m here for it.”

A third wrote: “I almost called the police.”

Another, who seemingly missed the joke, said: “Are people high? I’m looking for stuff that doesn’t show anything.”

A fifth reacted: “Modesty has really left humanity.”

Another said: “I was so caught out by this. Nearly doubted the entire human race.”

Another user quipped: “Excited to get my hands (flaps) on these, dreamy.”

The clothing company later posted a video showing how the graphic designer made the parody product, as well as clarifying that it was indeed an April Fools prank.

It read: “Hate to break it to the front hump fanclub, but we aren’t actually dropping FrontScrunch.

“As a thank you for playing along, enjoy 20% off site-wide until midnight tonight only. Use code APRILFOOL20.”