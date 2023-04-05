NIALL Horan has revealed the “most Scottish thing” about Lewis Capaldi in a hilarious anecdote about his pal – saying he loves the Scots singer’s ability to not care what others think.

The Irish crooner appeared on Hot Ones earlier this month – an online show where celebs are interviewed by host Sean Evans, while eating chicken wings covered in varying levels of hot sauce.

The 29-year-old moved through the first four pieces of chicken comfortably and arrived at a segment on the show where a random snap from the guest’s Instagram account is brought up and discussed.

The musician appeared on Hot Ones and spoke about what he loved about Lewis Capaldi. Credit: YouTube/HotOnes

Host Sean explains: “We have a recurring segment on our show called Explain That Gram where we do a deep dive on our guests’ Instagram and look at interesting pictures which need more context.”

As he says this, an image of Capaldi and Horan appears on screen prompting Horan to proclaim: “There he is.”

Evans asks: “What’s the most Scottish thing about Lewis Capaldi and what would he say is the most Irish thing about you?”

Horan laughs before answering: “Everything is Scottish about Lewis, there’s nothing else about him, he’s the most Scottish man I’ve ever met.

“His ability to hold his accent no matter where he goes or who he’s speaking to and not give two flying f’s as to if they can understand him or not – that’s the most Scottish thing ever.”

This leads The Voice coach Horan to admit that he believes he is also not understood in interviews.

He said: “I’ve kind of spent so much time in America that over the years I’ve realised maybe I should slow down because they actually don’t understand what I’m saying.

“People will look at me like I’ve got ten heads.”

The Slow Hands singer admits then that he thinks his mate Capaldi is often at the wind-up trying to see how much he can get away with.

He proclaims: “Lewis’s ability to not care is his most Scottish thing and I think he’s actually talking faster to Americans to see how much he can annoy them.”

Host Evans and Horan then reminisce on the first time the trio met in a bar in West Los Angeles, and the reaction that Capaldi gave upon meeting the host of Hot Ones.

Horan explained: “The first time myself and Lewis met Sean we were in a bar with a club kind of vibe in L.A.

“I dunno why we were there but we were there anyway and you come over to say hello and I tapped Lewis and was like ‘Lewis look who it is’ and Lewis goes to you ‘I don’t give a f**k what anyone says man this is the most starstruck I’ve ever been’.

“He was deadly serious like ‘Can I take your number’ and saying ‘I want to come on the show’. He was cracking me up, I was like this is sick. We’re both huge fans.”

This leaves host Evans blushing as he admits that he’d like to get the other half of the duo on the show.

He says: “Well we’ve gotten you in, now we just have to get Lewis.”

Horan looks into the camera before announcing: “Yeah come on, Capaldi.”

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan’s friendship is well documented, with the pair often imitating one another online as well as being vocally supportive of each other’s music.