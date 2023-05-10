LEWIS Capaldi has left fans in stitches with his latest crude video covering the second verse of pal Niall Horan’s latest single.

The 26-year-old took to TikTok yesterday to share his own lyrics to Horan’s song Heaven in an open verse video duet.

Capaldi from Bathgate, West Lothian previously added his own take on the song prior to its release in February this year with a hilarious verse which saw him croon lyrics including “Baby, I love your t***ies.”

Now it seems the chart-topping singer has returned for round two, filling in the second verse of 29-year-old Horan’s single in typical foul-mouthed fashion.

The clip opens with Horan playing the acoustic guitar to Heaven, with the onscreen caption reading: “You write the second verse”.

Horan can be first heard vocalising the intro to the song as he plays the guitar, clad in a full denim get-up whilst standing in a brightly-lit apartment.

Capaldi can then be seen on the left of the screen with one earbud in, echoing Horan’s vocalising as he makes lighthearted fun of his friend singing.

He says in a sing-song voice: “This bit’s too long. This bit is too long!”

Horan continues singing but is drowned out by Capaldi’s demanding tones, as he asks: “What am I supposed to do with all this time, Niall?

“It’s too long, make it shorter. TikTok is a short form content place, I’m sure.

“I don’t know, I don’t know anything about it but here we go. I’m gonna f***ing sing it now.”

He jokingly yells “Here we go,” as Horan stops singing, with the intent of allowing his audience to duet the second verse with their own lyrics.

In this instance, Capaldi chimes in with: “P***y, money, nipples, weed. That is all I f***ing need.

“I don’t care if it’s smelly, I don’t care if it stinks. I just need another f***ing pint of p***y to drink – s**t.”

Pictured: Capaldi duetting Horan’s video. (C) TikTok

The crude duet left thousands of fans in stitches after being uploaded yesterday, with Capaldi’s caption reading: “Melt that sh*t down and give it to me in pint form, girl”.

The hilarious clip has since gained over 159,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments from users who were left creasing by Capaldi’s efforts.

One user wrote: “I saw Lewis’ face and immediately knew it was gonna be good.”

Another joked in disbelief: “This guy wrote Someone You Loved.”

A third commented: “Wow, I can really tell you put everything into that.”

A fourth jested: “Put that phone down, Lewis!”

A fifth said: “Friendship goals.”

Capaldi’s second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, is set to be released on 19 May.

This will follow his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent which was released back in 2019.

This album peaked at number one in the UK and Ireland, and was certified gold a week after its release, going on to become the best-selling album in the UK in 2019 and 2020.