ANDY Murray has shared his hilarious reaction to a fan-proposed costume after revealing that he was “simply gutted” to have missed this year’s Met Gala.

The 35 year-old is set to play at the French Open later this month after not appearing at the tournament since 2020, when he lost to Swiss stalwart Stan Wawrinka.

The Scottish tennis player made light-hearted jests of the Met Gala. (C) Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala began yesterday, and featured a world-wide list of A-star celebs dressing up in zany outfits for the spring exhibition’s theme, Karl Lagetfeld: A Line of Beauty.

However, the Scots tennis superstar shared his disappointment at missing the lucrative red carpet event due to his commitments in France, and had time to poke fun at both Met Gala attendees and himself.

Murray tweeted: “Absolutely gutted I couldn’t make it to the #MetGala this year as I’m competing in France.

“Some of the fashion on display was simply divine. Particularly the lad dressed as a cat”.

Murray’s cat quip is in reference to actor Jared Leto, who showed up to the event in a giant cat costume, meant to resemble late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld’s own moggy, Choupette.

Murray’s tweet received 1,673 likes, and many hilarious replies from tickled fans, including one who suggested a look for Murray should he have opted to attend last minute.

The fan shared a hilarious photo of barefooted Murray standing in front of a white wall, dressed head-to-toe in a green dragon onesie, writing: “You could steal the show there.”

The image shows Murray frowning at the camera as he spreads out his arms in the dragon costume to show off neon pink wings as well.

A green bulbous dragon head hood can be seen pressed to the back of the wall, with gold horns poking out at the side.

In a hilarious response, Murray quipped back: “Couldn’t agree with you more,” alongside a thumbs up emoji and a dragon emoji.

The back-and-forth tickled many users who proceeded to share their own light-hearted jokes at Murray’s expense.

Pictured: The infamous dragon onesie. (C) Twitter

A fan commented: “Could have just faked an injury to skip clay season.”

A second wrote: “I love when you tweet stuff like this. You never fail to make me laugh.”

A further commenter shared a photo of Murray dressed in a blue tartan kilt and blue tiara, writing: “Gutted this wasn’t on display.”

A fourth added: “You should have gone dressed as a dog and chased them round the red carpet.”