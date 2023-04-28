A PARAMORE superfan stole the show at the band’s Scottish concert after she was invited up on stage to perform with lead singer Hayley Williams during her 22nd time seeing the band.

Dev Place had seen the US punk band 21 times prior to their show at the Glasgow Hydro on Monday when her dream finally came true as she was picked by Williams, 34, to join them on stage.

The 26-year-old was the latest in Williams’ tradition of selecting a member of the audience to perform the last song of each show, and shocked fellow fans with her showing.

Dev from Southampton, Hampshire had been vying for Williams to pull her up on stage for the last three shows, and her time finally came when the Mississippi-born singer noticed her in the crowd.

Dev caught the rocker’s attention with a picture of Williams’ dog centred in the middle, and read: “It’s Dev’s 22nd Show! This is why you should finally pick her.”

Incredible footage shows Dev killing her performance of Paramore’s platinum-certified single Misery Business in front of over 14,000 people as Williams pumps her microphone into the air.

The pair can then be seen rocking out, two-stepping to each other in synchronicity as the instrumental of Misery Business blares in the background, with cheers roaring from the enamoured crowd.

Dev took to social media to share the unbelievable moment on Tuesday, writing: “I can’t believe I’m finally writing this tweet but Hayley Williams chose me after 22 shows.

“Honestly, my dream come true. Thank you Paramore – Glasgow.”

The post received over 2,000 likes and over 100 comments from users who were left stunned by Dev’s amazing performance on stage.

One person wrote: “Congrats, you absolutely killed it.”

Another said: “You lived everyone’s best life on that stage. Amazing – you’ll be on cloud nine forever.”

A third commented: “You look so happy and your energy on the stage is just – oh my gosh.”

A fourth added: “You absolutely smashed it. Well done, you really brought the energy tonight.”

Speaking to Dev today she said: “So I’ve been a Paramore fan since their first album. They were my first ever ‘real’ rock show when I was just a kid.

“They were very much advocates for people who felt out of place and I’ll be one in a very long list of people who tell you that Hayley Williams has always been a big role model.

“It’s a band tradition for Hayley to call up a person from the audience to sing the bridge and last chorus of their 2007 single Misery Business.

“Now, fans often prepare crazy signs to tell her they want their turn. I had been to other dates of the tour before Glasgow but as I was flying, only had a small sign stating how many times I had seen them.

“I quickly realised I needed something bigger and more creative.

“As a music photographer I resorted to trusty Photoshop on my phone and whipped up the most garish, silly design I could think of and put a picture of Hayley’s dog Alf on it, who is a bit of a legend in the fanbase.

“I went to an Asda and used their photo printing service to get the sign made up. I had queued quite early so I was front and centre.

“I saw Hayley read my sign and when she finally got to see it was my 22nd show and she hadn’t picked me yet she was shocked, and said ‘that’s crazy to me, you’re getting up here for sure’.

“Next thing I know security guards and Tom, their tour manager, were pulling me over the barricade.”