HOLIDAYMAKERS have the chance to kip inside a truly unique Airbnb set inside a refurbished bus – and located just a stone’s throw from Hollywood star-owned Wrexham A.F.C.

The double decker bus at Llan-Y-Pwll farm in Wrexham, Wales sleeps up to six people in its two-tiered layout and is available to rent for up to six days.

Any footy fans are also in luck, given its proximity to the city’s football club – being only ten minutes drive from the side owned by famous actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The bus can sleep six comfortably. Credit: Airbnb

The green Crosville bus is shown in images sitting next to a path of pebbled stones and a wrought iron gate.

The main features of the stationary sleeper are a large double bed alongside a set of black iron bunk beds which show the view out of the window.

The kitchenette area of the bus has been smartly refurbished with new tiled flooring and red leather seats facing inward towards each other.

The sink and a small stove are set nearby alongside some mugs and tins of coffee and tea, whilst the bus also features a toilet and a shower.

The bus still comes complete with steering wheel and seat meaning little ones or those young at heart can pretend to be the driver of the stationary vehicle.

Groups of up to six looking to stay at the rental can make use of the stunning surrounding areas of nearby Wrexham to enjoy walks, with dogs being welcome.

Guests can book a stay for as long as a week – costing around £840 before the additional Airbnb costs are added.

The Airbnb listing by owner Amy reads: “Our lovingly restored double decker bus is ready for its next guests.

“[The bus] can perfectly sleep six comfortably – one king, one double and two single bunk beds.

“All lovely, comfy beds, perfect for a few nights away.

“What an adventure for the kids to stay in a double decker.

“With all the creature comforts of home including a shower and kitchenette, it’s a great base to explore North Wales and Chester.

“A peaceful spot with uninterrupted views.

“Treat yourself and book your stay.”

The property currently ranks at 4.84 over 117 reviews ranking a perfect 5 for communication and scoring two 4.9’s for cleanliness and check-in.

Many previous guests have commented on how much they’ve enjoyed their stay at Llan-Y-Pwll.

The interior of the bus includes space for a double bed. Credit: Airbnb

One said: “Amy and Terry are perfect hosts, always on hand should we have needed it but because the bus was so well stocked, we didn’t need to call upon them.

“We took our four-year-old son and he had the best time being the bus driver, would highly recommend for young children. Wonderful weekend here and we will return.”

Another added: “We all really enjoyed the stay and the children loved playing the bus driver. Amy was great with her updates and we would love to come back in the future.”

A third replied: “A very exciting couple of days sleeping on a bus for a nearly two-year-old and a nearly four-year-old.

“The biggest sleeping area fits a small travel cot. Beds are comfy and warm, very bright very early as to be expected sleeping on top of a bus in the summer.”

Wrexham – situated near the Anglo-Welsh border in the north of Wales – made headlines around the world when the local football side was purchased by the Hollywood duo.

The club is beginning to enjoy success following its £2m takeover by Reynolds and McElenney in 2021, with the team currently poised for promotion back to League Two for the first time in 15 years.