A BIZARRE video shows a man’s artistic shrine to Premier League ace Erling Haaland after painting the striker over 100 times.

Rory O’Keefe began painting strange tributes to the Norwegian after he “lost his mind during lockdown”, and has gone on to hit triple figures of artworks featuring the Manchester City striker.

Since signing for Manchester City in June for £51m, the striker has been in incredible goalscoring form scoring 48 goals in all competitions and is the Premier League’s top scorer with 32 goals so far.

Rory from Cardiff, Wales has amassed over 60,000 followers on his Rory Paints TikTok account where he uploads videos of him painting the 22-year-old in bizarre ways.

Previous pieces of work have included Haaland depicted as Jesus and Haaland depicted as both Jack and Rose from Titanic – holding himself at the bow of the ship, recreating the infamous movie scene.

In his latest video, the artist has shared a glimpse of his full collection of over 100 drawings of the lethal goalscorer, which begins with on-screen text reading: “Over 100 paintings of Erling Haaland.”

Rory can be heard speaking whilst the video showcases the different variations of Haaland, ranging from a large collection of square paintings to a stretched-face canvas that Rory is working on.

The collection also contains paintings of Haaland holding Russian social media star Hasbulla aloft whilst dressed as Jesus as well as a regal portrait and an egg with the number nine’s face painted onto it.

Rory can be heard voicing over the video, explaining: “Erling Haaland is my muse, and I’ve painted him over 100 times in many different ways.

“But this, this is probably my most horrific depiction of him.”

Rory then reveals his latest creation – a painting of Haaland’s facial features on a canvas, stretched between a frame, which resembles creepy Doctor Who villain Lady Cassandra.

Rory can be seen awkwardly sitting next to his creation, briefly smiling before giving a pained expression towards the camera as on-screen text reads: “Restraining order incoming…”

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday with the caption “You may live to see man-made horrors beyond your comprehension.”

The video has received over 60,000 likes and more than 450 comments from users left utterly bewildered at Rory’s bizarre shrine to the Premier League man.

One user wrote: “Lady Cassandra Haaland, I see…”

Another commented: “Future historians will be so damn confused when they find this.”

A third replied: “I wonder does Erling know this account exists.”

Another asked: “What are peoples’ reaction when they see ‘The Haaland Room?'”

Rory replied: “I have no friends.”

Another user quizzed: “When you look through your collection, do you feel proud?”

Rory again replied simply saying: “I feel nothing.”

Speaking today Rory, who describes his own art as being “eclectic” said: “Why not paint Haaland? He’s my muse.

“I lost my mind during lockdown and started painting then.

“Why does anyone paint anything? Why did Monet paint water lilies? Why did Da Vinci paint the Mona Lisa? Why did cavemen paint animals with faeces in caves?

“I’m not sure what work I’m most proud of. I am a football fan.”

“Haaland is aware and he is wise to ignore me. If someone painted you over 100 times, you’d probably want to avoid that person too…”

“As for meeting him, they say ‘never meet your heroes‘.”