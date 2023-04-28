A HILARIOUS video shows a student calling Nigel Farage a “snowflake” following the former UKIP leader’s reaction to a jibe launched his way.

Gabriel Meyers was travelling from his home in London to Aberdeen Airport last night when he realised he was on the same flight as Nigel Farage.

The 23-year-old approached Farage – who was on his way to host GB News from Aberdeen golf club – with the guise of snapping a photo with the 59-year-old.

Instead, the politics student hit Farage with a hilarious insult – which was met with an offended reaction from the former LBC host, who is often quick to berate others for their sensitivity.

The video begins with Gabriel holding his phone aloft, pretending to pose for the snap with Farage whilst leaving Aberdeen airport.

The two men are smiling into the camera, but Farage appears to realise it is actually a video and attempts to move off as Gabriel puts his arm around the ex-politician.

Gabriel then hilariously says: “I’m here with Nigel Farage, Britain’s biggest w***stain.”

A man in the background – allegedly one of Farage’s aides – can be seen smiling to himself as Farage disapprovingly walks away groaning: “Alright yeah, I said photograph and all you can be is abusive.”

Gabriel then quips back: “Abusive? Oh come on snowflake, relax.”

One of Farage’s entourage can then be heard saying: “Leave him alone mate.”

Gabriel replies: “Leave him alone? Oh sorry have I offended you sir? My bad.”

“He was being kind to you,” replies the anonymous man.

Gabriel then sarcastically hits back with: “Oh he’s so polite isn’t he?”

The video was uploaded to social media last night with the caption: “Come on snowflake, relax.”

The video has since received over 100,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments from users left in stitches by Gabriel’s wind-up, with many praising him for the prank.

One user wrote: “Doing public service mate.”

Another wrote: “Man knows the assignment.”

A third said: “This. Is. Divine.”

Another added: “Give this man a knighthood. Very well played.”

A fifth commented: “You are my hero.”

However, others disagreed with the joke, as one replied: “The irony of you calling someone a snowflake. Tell me why you don’t like Farage and don’t use pre-pasted jargon.”

Another agreed, writing: “He’s not a snowflake he simply wants to be treated with respect and you make the erroneous decision to call him a vulgar insult.”

Gabriel Meyers. Credits: Instagram.

Speaking today Gabriel claims: “Clearly Nigel’s run out of that money he made betting against the pound after the Brexit vote because he was on the same easyJet flight as me.

“I am a politics student at the University of Aberdeen and was travelling back to uni after my Easter break. To my surprise I see Farage at the gate at Gatwick,” he continued.

“This gave me the entire flight to think about what to say to him. I stepped off the plane and prepared myself.

“He was travelling with an aide – the same aide who can be seen smiling in the background of the video after what was said.

“I stopped Farage and asked him for a selfie, to which he was extremely pleased.

“I can imagine that at this point, he couldn’t have seen a trip to Scotland going any better, already having fans come up and take photos, this explains that massive grin he had.

“However, unfortunately for him I am rather educated on his values and so felt a duty to say what most of the country would want to.”

Gabriel then explained why he went on to deem Farage as a snowflake, claiming: “It’s interesting that a man who is famed for critiquing PC woke culture would get so offended at such silly name calling.

“This prompted me to show that hypocrisy and refer to the old bigot as a snowflake, commonly a trait only the left gets accused of.

“At the end of the day, we are all snowflakes and care a little too much about what people say and not nearly enough about what they have done.

“I’m thick-skinned so I’ve been laughing with friends at the hate and couldn’t be more appreciative of the support.

“I am openly gay and the comments that don’t make it through the content monitoring is some of the wildest abuse I’ve received yet, I must be doing something right to piss off the right people.

“I think he would have come off better if he laughed it off but of course he seems easily offended and I’m not surprised by that at all.

“I think the video is going viral because right now so many of us are struggling to pay bills with soaring energy costs and inflation.

“Snowflake is a word he has used so often to delegitimize the views of young people, and is applicable to him. The difference is that he is triggered by truth while the rest of us are triggered by bigots.”