Scottish Social Services Council building. A SCOTS social worker has been struck off after sending “abusive and Islamophobic” messages to two colleagues. Ann-Marie Hunter had sent several threatening texts and emails to two of her unnamed co-workers during a two week period between December 2021 and January 2022. Hunter, formerly of The Richmond Fellowship charity, sent messages of an abusive, derogatory and religious nature after the two colleagues cooperated with an investigation by her former employer. Hunter, who had been dismissed from her role in September 2021, admitted to having called one woman a “rotten Muslim cow” and told another she was a “worst c**t” via email and text messages.

Admitting to sending the messages at a Glasgow Sheriff Court in July 2022, Hunter was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work by Sheriff Patricia Pryce.

Hunter from Cambuslang, Glasgow was subsequently removed from the register yesterday after being reported to care regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The SSSC report states: “The behaviour is very serious.

“Social service workers must not behave, either in or outside the workplace, in a way which would bring their suitability to work in social services into question.

“You sent threatening texts and emails to two colleagues who had cooperated with an investigation by your former employer.

“The content of the texts was discriminatory and Islamophobic.

“There is a pattern of behaviour in that you sent the messages to two people over a period of almost two weeks.

“The risk of repetition has been assessed as moderate to high.

“A reasonable member of the public, in possession of all the information would expect the SSSC to mark the behaviour as unacceptable and reaffirm the standards of conduct expected of workers”

The SSSC then revealed they came to the conclusion that a removal was the best course of action, as Hunter had shown no remorse nor regret towards the incident.

It continued: “You declined to provide comment on this allegation and as a result the SSSC has no evidence of insight, regret, or remorse.

“Your behaviour caused at least one of your victims emotional distress.

“A warning would not be sufficient to address the seriousness of the behaviour.

“A suspension order would not be appropriate.

“There are concerns about your values and the SSSC is not satisfied that these would be remedied to any sufficient standard or that you would be fit to return to being a registered worker.”

The report also said that the SSSC wrote to Hunter on January 17 2023 to tell her that they wanted to place a Removal Order on her registration.

After explaining the consequences and recommending Hunter take legal advice, she did not ask for the case to be referred to a Fitness to Practise Panel.