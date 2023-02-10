A COSY semi-detached house is up for sale in a quiet corner of Surrey for over half a million pounds – but the conservatory doubles as a bedroom.

The house in Knaphill, Surrey was listed on property website Rightmove last Friday for £535,000.

The property is a well taken care of family home, and whilst its official listing labels it as a three bedroom house, the current owners appear to have devised a bizarre fourth bedroom.

Images show the interior of the property, which looks modern, sleek and cosy, and appears to be a lived-in and well-loved home.

The living room features a large sofa and three armchairs, and looks bright and airy thanks to a black and white colour scheme running throughout.

The three bedrooms on the first floor are also modern and comfortable, all featuring dark greys and black.

However, the unmentioned fourth bedroom is on the ground floor – and is set in the conservatory next to the dining room.

The room – which doesn’t appear to have any blinds or curtains – contains a double bed with a television, ornaments and bedside tables, as well as a mirror hanging over the headboard.

Estate agents Seymours, who are listing the property, don’t make a mention of the extra bedroom in the description, and the floor plan simply describes it as just the conservatory.

The listing reads: “This semi-detached home is within easy reach of Knaphill village that offers a wide range of amenities and Brookwood Mainline Station that offers easy access to London Waterloo.

“An entrance hall greets you into the home and provides the ideal space for coats and shoes.

“From here you enter into a spacious front aspect lounge with a feature fireplace and large window that allows for plenty of natural light.

“To the rear of the property is a dining room with a kitchen adjoining that has been fitted with a range of base and eye level units and granite worktops.

“An extension to the side of the property has created a utility room and a downstairs shower room. A conservatory completes the accommodation on offer.

“Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which are double, all of these are serviced by a family bathroom, made up of a three-piece suite to include sink with vanity unit, toilet and bath with shower over and shower screen, floor to ceiling tiles finish this room.”

The property was shared to social media yesterday with the simple caption: “Strange bedroom.”

House-browsers have since flocked to the comments to have their say on the unique room.

One said: “I wonder about doing that sometimes, I love the sound of rain and love star gazing, but yeah summer would be a b***h.”

Another said: “Who doesn’t like looking up at the stars from bed.”

A third questioned: “How the f**k is anyone sleeping in there during the summer?”

Another added: “Perfect for those who like to be sweltering hot for nearly half the year, freezing cold for nearly half the year, and just right for about three days.”

And a fifth commented: “Imagine being ill or hungover and trying to sleep on the hottest day last year. You couldn’t even touch a surface let alone lay on a bed.”