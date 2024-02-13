A SCOTS flat is set to hit the market that would make a dream home for any Hibernian supporter – though Hearts fans need not apply.

The property on Albion Place, Leith stands just a stone’s throw away from the Edinburgh club’s beloved Easter Road stadium.

The home is being put on the market later this month for offers over £190,000 and will attract the attention of football fans as well as property browsers keen for a home in the Scots capital.

The flat looks onto Hibernian’s Easter Road stadium. Credit: Connell&Connell

The two-bedroom flat is close to local amenities including supermarkets, restaurants and Edinburgh’s Playhouse theatre – but most importantly provides a view onto the Hibees’ historic home ground.

Images shared by the estate agent show the interior of the property with a long, narrow hall to the front with an entry phone handset.

The kitchen and lounge are combined into one room with plenty of space for a dining table and chairs in the neat recess situated at the back of the room.

The windows at the front provide a view of the hallowed turf that Hibernian call home at Easter Road, with the real prospect of potential buyers viewing games all whilst they cook dinner.

The property also boasts a large double bedroom which comes with a window seat provided and built-in cupboard space.

A second box bedroom with a window to the front would allow for a home office to be put into place if not utilised for sleeping.

The flat comes complete with a shower room with a frosted window to the front, a toilet and a sink which coincidentally use the green and white colour scheme of Hibs.

Outside, the property also provides a large, communal garden to the rear, whilst unrestricted parking is available in surrounding streets to homeowners.

The home is set to be listed by Edinburgh estate agents Connell & Connell later this month on behalf of its current owner, Keith Marshall.

Keith is selling up after over 10 years of ownership and admits the flat’s position even impressed a Hearts supporter.

Speaking today, Keith said: “I was born and brought up in Leith, it’s funny as a surveyor said to me that this location so close to the north stand was a negative for the property.

“I said surely it’s a positive for half of Edinburgh, it was renovated by a Hearts fan and even he admitted to me that he loved looking out over the pitch.

“You definitely get the roar and buzz from the stadium but even more so from this property.

“I never lived in the property but rented it out for over 10 years – from the age of 11 I was brought up in St Clair Place.”