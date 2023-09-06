A DOG-OWNER has shared a warning after simply throwing a stick for her pup to fetch ended up in her pet choking and a whopping £7,000 in vet bills.

Jodie Young and son Finnley were taking their dog Merlin for a walk in the park in their hometown of Thatcham, Berkshire on Monday, when she picked up a stick for her pooch to fetch.

Pictured: Merlin. (C) Jodie Young/Facebook.

However, playtime soon took a twist after the stick became lodged in Merlin’s mouth – resulting in their beloved dog bleeding profusely and choking before going limp.

Horrified, Jodie and partner Steve rushed Merlin to a vet in Reading, where, after a traumatic 48-hour stay, the stick was successfully removed from his windpipe with the use of forceps.

Miraculously, the pup was left unharmed by the 10cm stick being lodged in his throat, but was kept in for a further day, finally being allowed home on Wednesday.

Merlin currently relies on a fluid drip, antibiotics and strong pain killers to aid him – all of which cost Jodie and Steve a whopping £7,000 in vet bills, which will luckily be covered by the pair’s insurance.

Jodie took to social media on Wednesday to warn other pet owners of the dangers that throwing sticks can pose for dogs.

She wrote: “This week, I made a mistake. Anyone who knows me well knows I will always own up to my mistakes. This was one of mine.

“I’m posting this not to be dramatic or to start discussions, but to highlight to everyone who is a dog owner how a split second decision can result in catastrophic events.

“On Monday afternoon, myself and Finnley were walking Merlin at the park. Whilst there I found a large stick (more of a branch really) and threw it for him.

“As I did it, I heard all the people who say ‘Never throw sticks for dogs it’s dangerous’ and rolled my eyes to myself, thinking that dogs have chased sticks since the dawn of time.

“Next time I will listen. Whilst running for the stick (branch) Merlin caught it in his mouth. Within seconds, he was yelping like I’ve never heard before.

“As I ran towards him, I could see that it had jammed his mouth open and he was unable to close it. Finally, he was able to close his mouth again, by which time blood was pouring out of it.

“He started wheezing and choking, then went limp. I couldn’t get him to move. Seconds later, he was heaving and vomited blood all over the grass.

The ordeal left the family traumatised. (C) Jodie Young/Facebook.

“At some point during all this I called Steve to come and get us in the car and go to the vet – of course, being a bank holiday, I was put through to the emergency vets who said I had to go to Castle Hill in Reading.

“By the time Steve arrived, Merlin could not and would not walk and he carried him, dripping with blood to the car. Again, this isn’t me being dramatic. This is how it happened.

“We drove 30 minutes to Reading – where Merlin threw up pure blood two more times.

“They put him under a general anaesthetic and discovered a piece of the stick wedged against his windpipe.

“He was struggling to breathe and was sent straight to Southern Counties Veterinary Specialists in Ringwood as they were concerned he wouldn’t make it through the night.

“After driving over an hour to get there – the longest scariest drive ever…after all there is no pet ambulance, we reached the specialist in Ringwood.

“Whilst she observed Merlin, he dribbled blood from his mouth the entire time. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and remained there for the best part of two days.

“We were told that the stick would either be removed manually back through the mouth, via key hole surgery in the neck if the stick was small enough or – worst case scenario – a slit down the front of the throat for a bigger obstruction – don’t need to tell you the risks involved here.

“He was put back under general [anaesthetic] on Tuesday morning and they managed to remove the stick via forceps. It was 10cm long!

“Miraculously (and she said it was a miracle), the stick had not damaged the windpipe or oesophagus when it had got wedged in his throat.

“They then had to flush away all the fragments and splinters that remained inside his throat.

“He was kept another night to be strictly monitored, no food allowed but fluids via drip and very strong pain killers.

“Tonight, he came home. He will be allowed only in the garden on a lead for two weeks.

“He has two different lots of antibiotics and two different pain killers to take. No solid food for two weeks.

“He is lethargic, swollen and in pain because I threw a stick. [A] one second decision resulting in catastrophic events. We were lucky, it could have been so much worse.

“Our vet bill totalled almost £7,000 – thank God for insurance.”

She concluded with a warning: “Please, please, use this story and listen to the voice saying ‘don’t throw sticks for dogs’, because I ignored it and nearly lost my favourite being as a result.

“The guilt I feel is immense.”

The post received over 320 likes and dozens of comments from fellow pet owners left shocked by the nasty turn of events.

Kathryn Pugh wrote: “OMG. How utterly terrifying. I’m so glad he’s okay but what an awful traumatic experience for all of you.

“Really hope he gets well soon, and try not to be too hard on yourself.”

Nancy Carter said: “That shook me up and I don’t even have a dog. What a scary time for you all. Hope Merlin is back to himself very soon.”

Leanne Jerome commented: “Oh, Jodie. That must have been awful for you. Glad Merlin is home and well. Sending you hugs.”

Maxine Chadderton added: “This sounds horrifying, Jodie. Thank God you reacted so quickly. Fingers crossed he bounces back quickly.”