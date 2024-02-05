Two out-of-control dogs leave police officers high-tailing it out of London estate

A PAIR of out-of-control dogs left police officers high-tailing it after causing chaos on a London estate.

Video filmed from the perspective of a neighbouring flat yesterday provides a bird’s-eye view of the two large black dogs taking reign over Cyprus Estate in Bethnal Green, East End of London.

The two pooches terrorised passers-by with barks and growls as they ran amuck, before doing the same to two terrified police officers who attended the scene in response.

Video begins with two people being chased by one of the dogs, as one of the men attempts to bat it away as he disappears round a corner.

The pair of dogs then stand guard over their street corner, howling and barking right before two police officers – a male and a female pull up below the filming person.

They are pointed towards the two pooches by a pedestrian before the male officer shouts: “Move away, get in the building.”

The two then approach the dogs, who turn and notice the approaching officers and – completely unfazed – charge towards them.

The two officers then turn on their heels and run right back down the path as the dogs give chase, barking all the while.

Soon losing interest, the two pups then back away from the officers, leaving the police to stand around and mull the situation over as the pups continue their reign of terror.

The video then cuts to a large group of people and police officers milling around a nearby house, presumably the dogs’ owner’s property.

It appears that the situation was dealt with after a substantial amount of backup arrived to assist the two officers.

The clip was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Happened on Cyprus Estate, London, E2, two dangerous dogs out of control.”

The footage has since gained over 100 likes and dozens of comments from users who gave their own opinions on the incident.

One user said: “They ain’t dangerous, one kick and they’re goners.”

Another added: “Two [Dobermans] who got out had there (sic) parents frantic then that all happened. Totally unnecessary.”

A third replied: “Those policemen seem to be well prepared.”

A fourth commented: “Great calm and calculated response from those police officers.”