SHOCKING scenes see the moment a van driver rams his vehicle into a Tesla after a brutal street fight in London.

The scrap was caught on camera in Southend Lane in Lower Sydenham, Southeast London as two blokes went at it.

With the van driver quickly becoming overwhelmed though, he proceeded to hop into his flatbed and plough into his assailants’ swanky car in a shocking turn of events.

Video filmed by an onlooking female motorist sees traffic flow through Southend Lane whilst to the righthand side a van is facing the wrong way almost nose-to-nose with a Tesla.

The driver of the dropside van appears to be outmatched against an orange tracksuit-wearing bloke in a gilet, who looks to have climbed out from the passenger seat of the Tesla.

Whilst the two men brawl, a third sporting a woolly hat runs to his own motor, before reappearing with a weapon and appearing to swing it at the man in the gilet.

As the group continue their street fight, the woman filming the shocking scenes offers her unique commentary, saying: “Oh s**t, oh s**t, he’s pumping him up bumbaclaart, oh s**t.

The shocking beatdown continues as traffic crawls past the men, allowing the driver to continue their illegal filming of the contest, adding: “F**k, this brother is pumping up his p****claart.”

The man in orange becomes engaged in a face-off against his stick-wielding opponent, allowing the man who was being beaten to leap into his van.

The van driver then reverses before putting his foot down and ramming directly into the Tesla, leaving the woman behind the camera stunned.

The man jumped in the white van before ramming into the Tesla several times.

She says: “Oh he just went into his car, oh my days, look what he’s doing, what the f**k, this man’s gone mad, you’re going to get nicked.”

The man in the van then continues his law-breaking by performing an illegal manoeuvre to speed off from the scene of the crime.

The shocking video was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “Normal day in Lower Sydenham.”

The post received over 750 likes with dozens of comments from social media users who were quick to offer their views.

One said: “Excellent commentary.”

Another added: “I’m guessing the van driver took exception to the Tesla driver trying to do a sneaky right turn avoiding the queue the camera car is in.”

A third replied: “The commentary is a 10/10.”

Another responded: “South London is a mad place what the f**k.”

Met Police have been contacted for comment.