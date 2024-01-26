A BRIT motorist has shared a warning to the public after he wound down her car window for a stranger who then sprayed him in the face with acid.

The commuter was hospitalised in the random attack on Friday, in which a stranger riding a moped pulled up next to the man in traffic in Surbiton, South West London and began shouting to him.

Winding down his window to see what the issue was, the bloke was then met with a spray of “neat” ammonia to his face, leaving him in agony as the stranger made his getaway.

The video shows the bloke sitting in a hospital bed post-attack with a swollen face, bloodshot eyes and discoloured skin.

He explains: “I was driving home in Surbiton this afternoon, and a guy was screaming at the window of my car.

“I was on the phone to a sponsor, and when I wound down my window, the guy sprayed neat ammonia in my face and in my eyes.

“I had never seen the guy before, he was driving a moped, so just a random attack. So, my message to all of you is never open your window.

“Never open your car window when someone pulls up next to you and starts screaming at your car, because I’ve just had acid sprayed in my eyes.

“Now I’m going to St. George’s [Hospital] to an eye specialist.”

The man then explains how exactly his attack went down, gesturing how the man had sprayed him with a bottle of the ammonia after he made the mistake of entertaining the stranger’s bizarre rant.

He then continues, encouraging watchers to share his warning whilst also devastatingly revealing that the attack may well leave him blind.

He concludes: “Share this video so that no one else makes the same mistake I made tonight, and that is that I opened my window to talk to someone who was screaming at my car.

“Look at the damage. Will I go blind? They don’t know.”

The man’s shocking cautionary tale was shared to social media on Saturday with the caption: “A man got sprayed with acid in a random attack.”

The clip has since received over 940 likes and dozens of comments from shocked Brits who shared their sympathy.

One user said: “Eyesight is incredibly precious, I hope he makes a full recovery.”

Another added: “Always be ready. I live in London and you have to expect an attack at all times. It’s just how prepared you have to be. This is so sad. Get well buddy.”

A third commented: “Scary. Sorry for this man, London is the far west, and the police won’t even allow us pepper spray.”

A fourth wrote: “Poor man. I hope he makes a speedy recovery and I hope his eyesight hasn’t been too badly damaged. The UK is like the wild west. Zero law and order, broken Britain.”