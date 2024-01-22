A HILARIOUS video sees a biker catch a confused copper accidentally creating the “slowest police chase” ever after mistakenly leaving his blue lights on.

Social media user Harvey Rides Bikes was out on a ride in Kennington, South London on Sunday when he spotted a police van seemingly slowly following an Audi with its blue lights on.

Believing that he is witnessing the “slowest police chase in history”, Harvey pulls up alongside the van and alerts the policeman that his lights are on – before offering him a bag of Haribo sweets in what is being called a “wholesome human interaction”.

The video shows Harvey on his motorbike, following close behind the familiar police van, which is in turn following on behind the Audi.

Harvey watches what he believes to be a very slow pursuit as he asks: “What’s going on here, are they pulling over the car?

“What’s going on? This police van’s just cruising at 20mph with the lights on. Is this like the slowest police chase in history?”

The line of vehicles approaches a set of traffic lights, where the Audi splits into a separate lane of traffic whilst the police vehicle intends to carry straight on.

Harvey comments, “Oh no, it’s not following the Audi. Do they know they’ve got the lights on?” as he pulls up alongside the vehicle.

He gestures to the driver, saying: “Your lights are on – the blue lights are on.”

The confused copper then rolls the window down and begins fiddling with his controls, eventually managing to turn the lights off after a bit of back-and-forth.

The policeman then explains: “I just picked it up off a lad, so they must have pushed a button.”

Harvey then jokes: “I thought you were doing like the slowest police chase in history.”

The officer chuckles and explains himself again before thanking Harvey for his help and preparing to drive off.

Before he does though, Harvey asks: “By the way, do you like Haribo? The fizzy ones or the plain ones?”

The bemused officer says he prefers the plain Haribo sweets, prompting Harvey to pull a bag of Haribo Starmix from out of nowhere, handing them over to the cop.

The policeman chuckles and says: “Oh you legend. Thanks very much mate, have a good day. You’ve saved my day twice now.”

The two then say their goodbyes and part ways, but not before bumping into each other a bit further down the road, exchanging one final wave.

Harvey posted the video of the friendly interaction to social media yesterday with the caption: “The slowest police chase in history.

“I thought I would let him know but also make sure he had some sweets for his shift.”

The clip has since gained over 394,000 likes and more than 680 comments from users left chuckling at the exchange.

One user joked: “That Audi driver must have been internally combusting wondering if they’re being pulled over or in the way and the police just cruising behind.”

Another said: “He just picked it up and didn’t know? Didn’t he do his walk round checks then.”

A third added: “We need more wholesome human interactions like this these days. Carry on doing good work lad.”

Another wrote: “Surely there’s something in the police van to show that the lights are on or not, I’m guessing not if he had to be told.”

A fifth commented: “Aw that’s lovely, we need more people like you in this world, so rare to appreciate the police. Thank you.”