Acrobatic cat hilariously manages to ring doorbell to be let back into house

AN ACROBATIC cat appears to have hilariously mastered the art of ringing its owners’ doorbell to be let back into the house.

The clever kitty was caught on the camera of a Ring doorbell on Monday at the exact moment that it pounced from the roof of a car.

The pet looks to have figured out the purpose of a doorbell and leapt at the wall, precisely hitting the button to alert its owners and celebrating with a loud meow.

A video shows the cat pacing up the windshield of a white car in the property’s driveway to survey its target by the front door.

The cat sits for a moment figuring out its next move, having apparently decided to try its luck with the bell.

Taking a few seconds to properly prepare the grey cat chickens out of a couple of attempts as it repeatedly moves and adjusts itself on the roof of the car before working out the best launch position.

Finally prepared, the cat launches itself with impressive power, soaring through the air straight at the doorbell camera.

In a less than graceful scramble the kitty manages to find some leverage above the doorbell and somehow hits the button that rings the bell.

Having disappeared from sight soon after its impressive leap the cat can be heard letting out a loud meow of triumph.

The footage was shared to social media today with the caption: “Cat successfully hits a Ring doorbell so its owners can let it in.”

The footage of the resourceful kitty has received over 100 likes from users left impressed by its pinpoint precision.

One user wrote: “Cats are the assassins of the animal kingdom.”

Another commented: “F**k dogs, cats are the best pets I don’t care what anyone says.”

A third user simply replied with three laughing emojis.