Glasgow-based clinic in the finals of the aesthetics sector Oscars

A SCOTTISH-headquartered private aesthetics clinic is in the running for recognition in the most prestigious awards ceremony in its sector.

Ever Clinic, a scarring and anti-aging centre, has been shortlisted in the Aesthetics Awards 2024 in two categories.

The two categories are the Galderma Award for Best Clinic Scotland and the Crown Aesthetics Award for Best Non-Surgical Result.

Ever Clinic co-founder Dr Cormac Convery performs more than 1,000 specialist procedures a year

The winners will be revealed in London on 16 March.

The Glasgow-based clinic, established seven years ago, says that it has brought new hope to patients let down by the NHS since it transitioned from being aesthetics-centred.

Its awards progress coincides with another dramatic increase in turnover last year, when revenues rose by 17.5%.

Ever Clinic was co-founded by Managing Director Jonathan Toye and Medical Director Dr Cormac Convery.

Dr Convery is an Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at Barts and The Royal London School of Medicine, who performs more than 1,000 specialist procedures a year.

It quickly became clear to both professionals that there was a high demand for minor surgery from patients who could not access NHS treatment or faced years-long waits.

This was particularly the case for the disfiguring nasal condition rhinophyma and the removal of moles and lipomas, or non-cancerous lumps.

Jonathan said: “It is very heartening to have been chosen as finalists for this year’s Aesthetics Awards in London for not one, but two, awards.

“These are the Oscars of our industry and, in truth, the only awards that matter.

“However, it remains concerning that conditions such as rhinophyma…are essentially being ignored by most of the country’s health sector, as FoI requests…have revealed.

“To be clear, this is not a cosmetic issue. For patients, it is very much a mental health issue.

“People currently will often wait two to three years to be told by the NHS that nothing can be done for them.”

Ever Clinic has also continued to invest heavily in cutting-edge technologies, such as the Lutronic PicoPlus system, which is the gold standard for tattoo removal.

Services include laser resurfacing, acne and medical scar treatment, dermal fillers, xanthelasma, rhinophyma and mole removal.