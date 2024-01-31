FET appoints new lead to grow its energy transition portfolio

FORUM Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed its first ever energy transition business development manager within its subsea business.

Martin Thomson brings with him a wealth of experience in both the subsea and offshore wind sectors as the firm seeks to bolster its influence in the market.

The company says that the move reinforces its commitment to helping operators achieve greater carbon emission improvements.

Martin will be based at the company’s Aberdeen office, and has previously held senior sales positions at Subsea7, GE Oil & Gas, KCA Deutag and Oerlikon Surface Solutions.

FET hopes that newly appointed Martin Thomson will steer the firm’s endeavours toward sustainable energy practices

He joins FET from Dril-Quip where he was director of sales – Europe and Africa.

His appointment marks an exciting milestone for FET as it intensifies its commitment to supporting the transition of the energy landscape, particularly in offshore wind energy.

Ivo Bozukov, FET Vice President of Dynacon & Energy Transition, Subsea Division, said that Martin has “extensive background and leadership acumen.”

Ivo added: “Martin will be instrumental in fortifying our efforts to amplify our footprint in the offshore wind sector.

“His strategic vision and dynamic approach will play a pivotal role in harnessing our capabilities to align with the burgeoning demand for renewable energy solutions.

“Martin’s deep understanding of the complexities and nuances within the renewable energy sphere, especially offshore wind projects, positions him perfectly to lead the charge.

“His proficiency in fostering impactful relationships, coupled with his innovative mindset, will be invaluable assets as we navigate the evolving landscape of energy transition.”

FET has a long history of delivering innovative technology, with its products and solutions helping organisations to reduce their carbon emissions.

Within the energy transition, FET also works with offshore fixed wind and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects and provides enhanced solutions to new energy markets.

This includes geothermal, floating offshore wind, solar, and long-term energy storage.

Martin said: “I am excited to be joining FET at what is a crucial period for the company as it ramps up its business in the offshore wind sector.

“I have long admired FET from afar and I am motivated by the opportunity to drive growth and strengthen FET’s position within the emerging energy transition sector of our industry.”

Within the subsea industry, FET’s extensive product line focuses on remote intervention technology, from subsea trenchers to tooling and individual components such as thrusters.

The technology serves the offshore wind industry as well as more traditional energy specifications.