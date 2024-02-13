A SCOTS mum has been left disgusted by the mess that has accumulated in an alley near a children’s playpark and newly built homes.

Felicia Miron from Bannockburn, Stirlingshire snapped several pictures whilst taking her tot out for a stroll that revealed large amounts of waste and debris strewn against fences along the walkway.

The 35-year-old shared her images to social media on Monday, claiming that the rubbish has brought rats to the area, which is frequented by children and disabled homeowners.

Felicia was disappointed to see the alleyway filled with rubbish. Credit: Felicia Miron

The mum-of-two hopes that with the help of the local community they’ll be able to try and change the fortunes of the area – which she says has seen levels of rubbish ramped up since the festive period.

Pictures show the path littered with rubbish on both sides with cans, bottles and vapes laying strewn throughout.

One image shows a large Pepsi Max bottle sat next to a Strongbow dark fruits can and a large blue bag.

A further pic offers a grim view of both sides of the path as the grassy verge to the left is covered with a multitude of castaways including wrappers, cans and bottles of Prime.

A large black bin bag sits adjacent to the fence for the homes offering free food to the rats which Felicia says she has seen running around feasting on the rubbish left behind.

The support for learning assistant appealed online earlier this week (MON) to see what could be done to aid the area.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m wondering where I can report this?

“This is an alleyway in Bannockburn near Hillpark play area, where the new houses have been built for disabled people.

“I walk to and from school with my children and after Christmas the amount of rubbish has increased, and rats are in this place.

“It’s sad to see how we care about the environment but sadder that children see this as well.”

Her post received dozens of likes and comments from locals left fuming over the rubbish being dumped.

One said: “It never looked like this when I was a kid.”

Another added: “I live right next to this and have reported it over six times to Stirling Council, a van pulled up outside my house last week and four men got out with black bags and litter pickers.

“I was so relieved but of course they left, and the rubbish was still there, it’s all blown into my garden and continues to do so, I’m so sick of it.”

A third replied: “Yeah, I pass this way and it’s a disgrace.”

Speaking today, Felicia said: “I’ve lived in Bannockburn for six years and I love it, since Covid things in regards to rubbish have become more difficult.

“Council tax has increased; collection has reduced, and this is why (in my opinion) we see more and more rubbish everywhere around us.

“People are very comfortable and expect the council to do everything, for example the windy weather even households bins are open, and all the rubbish goes out, but nobody bothers to clean up.

“I think even on this small alleyway we should have a bin, I don’t mind cleaning, but I can’t carry the bags with me whilst I push the pram.

“We should think about our surroundings as if it is our house.”