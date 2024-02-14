Historic 900-year-old castle up for sale for whopping £9.5m

A HISTORIC 900-year-old castle in the English countryside up for sale for an eye-watering £9.5m.

Appleby Castle in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria has hit the market following a whopping 25 years of refurbishment to bring the 12th century building into the modern day.

The castle, a Grade I listed building, is set on 25 acres of land and boasts countless features to justify the price including 22 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms.

The 20,000 square foot property is currently home to an events and hotel business, but potential buyers needn’t worry as it has a private living space for the owner.

The castle features a number of modern luxury’s including a hot tub.

Current owner Sally Nightingale, who moved into Appleby in the late 1990s is selling up following the mammoth renovation, with the sale being handled by Sotheby’s International Realty.

Maintaining many of its original period features, the stunning property is also furnished with a museum to show off its historical significance.

The sprawling grounds have borne witness to countless historical events and still maintains many original features from when the keep was first built in 1100.

Having changed hands between English and Scottish kings across the eons, the case was also partly destroyed in the 17th century during the English Civil War.

Thankfully, then-owner Lady Anne Clifford undertook a restoration project to bring her beloved castle back to its full glory.

Despite its age though, the property nowadays does come with its own gym, sauna, tennis court, hot tub, private parking for up to eight cars and a library.

Listed online yesterday by Sotheby’s, the property is described as: “Appleby Castle, the jewel in the Eden Valley.

“One of the UK’s most historic castles, the Grade I listed building features sandstone walls beneath a pitched slate and lead roof.

“The 12th-century motte and bailey castle also comes complete with a Norman keep, a 13th-century round tower, three cottages, offices, a tennis court and fishing rights on the River Eden at its foot.

“With 22 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, the historic castle has plenty of room for hosting parties or, as is currently the case, for paid accommodation.

“The castle also features a 15th-century dining room with soaring ceilings, as well as a Great Hall from the same period; a second Great Hall dates back to the 12th century.

“As well as its many period features, the main building also features plenty of modern amenities, including a gym, a hot tub and sauna room, a games room as well as plenty of store rooms.

“Three external cottages form part of the walls of the inner bailey, two of which are two bedrooms, and all three of which feature open plan living spaces, adding extra accommodation.

“Owned by the Kings of England and Scotland, tucked in the breathtaking landscape of the Lake District Appleby Castle is a unique relic from medieval England.”

The listing left one curious house-hunter in awe as they shared it to social media yesterday simply writing: “An actual, proper castle.”

The post has since gained over 120 likes and more than 80 comments from Brits left cracking jokes about the castle’s hefty price tag.

One user joked: “You can’t afford it? But Rightmove estimates monthly mortgage repayments of only £52k if you put down a measly £950k deposit.”

Another quipped: “I wonder how much you would have to spend in IKEA to fully furnish every room?”

A third said: “Looks like good value? I’d be all over this if I was a knight.”

A fourth added: “If I owned this castle, I’d hire a guy to stand on the battlements and shout Monty Python and the Holy Grail quotes at passing delivery drivers.”