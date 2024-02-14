Bizarre moment bold pensioner is filmed riding mobility scooter along busy Irish motorway

THIS is the bizarre moment a bold pensioner is filmed riding a mobility scooter along a busy motorway in Ireland.

The old man was spotted cruising along on his scooter in the emergency lane of the M50 in Dublin last Friday by one baffled road user,

Seemingly unbothered by the queues of traffic neighbouring his little vehicle, the OAP slowly made his way up the slip road onto the motorway without a care in the world.

The video shows a passenger in a van coming round the bend onto the three-lane motorway, which runs parallel to the lane allowing other vehicles to merge – on which the man in the scooter drives.

The bloke seemed oblivious to the traffic speeding past him.

Zooming in, the man is revealed to be carrying two crutches on the rear of his scooter – with his emergency lights hilariously flashing to warn passing traffic of his unexpected presence.

As the unidentified scooter rider makes his way along the slip road, he is passed by a number of vehicles that are forced to move over to avoid colliding with the slow mover.

Eventually the man’s bizarre joyride onto the 50mph road is stopped when he encounters a van pulled over in the emergency lane blocking his path.

Dressed in all black with a large coat and thick hat, the pensioner would be forced to pull out of the empty emergency lane and into the busy road on the low powered mobility scooter in order to pass the stopped van.

The clip was shared to social media on Friday last week and has since received over 2,160 likes and more than 90 comments from social media users stunned by the mobility scooter maniac.

One user said: “What other country in the world would you see it – funny thing is he is going to get to the next exit before the cars.”

Another sarcastically added: “Well he has the flashing amber lights on, that entitles you to do what you feel like on the road.”

A third joked: “He’s in his getaway vehicle after robbing a bank he knows cop won’t be able to catch up with him on [the] M50.”

A fourth said: “Now where’s the An Garda Siochana for this lad who shouldn’t be anywhere near the M50, endangering both himself and the public using the road.”