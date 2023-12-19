Shocking video shows horrendous aftermath in Leitrim village following TORNADO

A SHOCKING VIDEO shows the horrendous aftermath caused by the tornado that ripped through County Leitrim.

The rare weather arrived just after midday last Monday and left a trail of destruction to a number of cars and buildings in Leitrim village.

A resident took to social media to anonymously share a video they filmed of the destruction including cars which have been written off and houses left with severe structural damage.

The weather left Gardai with no option but to close the village and urged people to avoid the area whilst enquiries were still ongoing to aid the villagers.

The clip shows a pair of women walking down a ruined street filming the shocking scenes as an alarm can be heard sounding in the background.

A Toyota sits abandoned in the middle of the road with the front windshield caved in by the strength of the tornado which has carried a pile of timber onto the bonnet and through the glass.

The road itself is covered in debris with a number of cars stopped and abandoned on it and bits of houses strewn across it making it completely impassable.

The man recording the footage pans to a side street which has also been severely damaged, even the stone wall lining the street appears to be structurally unsound.

The man takes a sharp breath before saying: “Jesus christ, fg hell.”

There are tiles strewn across the street from a variety of different buildings that litter the streets and the car park.

A building towards the opposite end of the street has had the entire roof ripped off by the natural disaster.

Several trees also appear to have been uprooted with many laying at differing angles to their usual spots.

The man recording can’t contain his panic and exclaims: “Look roofs come off look, tornado, look at the fg tree, look, oh Jesus.”

He then pans back to the road to show the wrecked car once more with the alarm still blaring in the background saying: “Look at the car, they’re blessed, they got out there alright.”

The rare weather event took place is said to be an effect of Storm Fergus which has been hitting the island of Ireland hard over the weekend.

Gardai and emergency services personnel have been dealing with the aftermath of the event with no injuries having been reported at the time of writing.

The video was posted with no caption but quickly gained attention online gaining 9,000 likes and 300 comments.

Users were quick to show sympathy for residents of Leitrim village, one said: “They were very lucky to escape with their lives. Miracle.”

Others tried to make light of the situation saying: “To make matters worse a tornado came only ten minutes later.”

Another joked: “You can’t park there, the only yellow box in Leitrim and he had to stop in it, that’ll learn him.”

A fourth said: “Tornado’s in Leitrim and people still say climate change isn’t happening.”