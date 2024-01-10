House-hunters left appalled as London “prison cell” flat measuring just 10ft wide hits market for eye-watering £250k

HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left appalled by a London “prison cell” flat that has hit the market for an eye-watering £250,000.

The tiny one room property measures just 10ft wide and a total of 93 sq. ft of space, with the flat’s single room acting as a bedroom, kitchen and living space.

The cramped property appears to offer no oven or worktop space, with only the bare essentials such as a bathroom, fridge, sink and bed crammed into the space.

Despite its minute size and lack of amenities, the property is commanding a quarter of a million-price tag, equating to nearly £30k per square metre.

Listed by London estate agents Douglas and Gordon last month (26 DEC), house-hunters have branded the sale “criminal”, claiming that the property will end up being bought and rented out for an extortionate amount.

The relatively central property is located on Old Brompton Road in Earls Court between Chelsea and Kensington in the capital city.

The kitchen area consists only of a sink, a miniscule fridge, an air fryer balanced on the lip of a shelf and a hob boasting just two hot plates.

The bedroom is raised above the rest of the property on a mezzanine with a folding ladder leading up to it that juts out into the entire room when not stowed away.

The living area meanwhile consists of one small armchair – with a cushion reading “Happiness is homemade” – tucked next to a wall-mounted TV.

A bathroom – an area set within a cupboard-sized nook – leaves barely enough room for a shower, toilet and sink.

House hunters quickly pointed out the various flaws the property has, not least of which were its price, location and size.

Situated directly above a restaurant and below the Heathrow flight path the flat wouldn’t provide much peace.

To top it all off the property does not appear to be freehold, meaning ownership after purchase will only last for a set number of years, essentially making the tiny flat a very expensive long-term let.

Listnig agents Douglas and Gordon describe the property in its Rightmove listing as: “A modern and self-contained studio, with negligible service charges, offering a fantastic opportunity for a Central London pied-a-Terre or high yield rental property.

“The bedroom area is on a raised mezzanine which maximises the living space.

“With a modern bathroom and kitchenette area the property is great for working in town, or as an investment property to rent.”

The flat was posted to social media yesterday (SUN) with the caption: “£250k for a ‘cell’ in SW5…

“Not f***ing joking, there are prison cells more spacious than this. 93ft² (9m²). Someone posted Raheem Sterling’s pad earlier and that’s the same size as the dressing room attached to the main bathroom.

“In other words, that’s around £27,800 per m², for a cell where you’re unlikely to ever get any peace. It’s also above a restaurant. Also, s**t broadband (290Mb/s).

“I can’t even see a hob, never mind a cooker. Just what looks like an air fryer, sink and fridge. Not even any worktop space. Some c**t landlord is going to buy this and demand £2,500pcm.

“This should be literally criminal. Oh wait, just noticed it’s not even freehold. It’s equidistant from both Earl’s Court and West Brompton Tube stations (about 400 yards) and, obviously, it’s right under the Heathrow flight path.”

The post has since received over 110 likes and more than 100 comments from users left stunned by the tiny flat’s asking price.

One user commented: “There is something incredibly bleak about a cushion that says, ‘Happiness is homemade’ in a home like this.”

Another said: “There should be a law against this kind of thing. Christ, my kids’ bedrooms are over twice the size of that ‘studio apartment.’”

A third said: “That’s insane. I love how they include a floor plan just to take the piss even further. I will never understand why anyone would want to pay so much to live there. Khan’s London sounds like hell.”

A fourth added: “Blimey, it’s just a room. The floor plan image shows a room the size of my small living room. And for a quarter of a mill? Sheesh.”