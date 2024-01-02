HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left debating whether a listed property’s bizarre tabletop oven setup is even real.

The two-bedroom property in Taunton, Somerset appeared on Rightmove, where it was listed for sale at £175,000.

The apartment comes with a garage, views of the local park and a large living room but it’s in the kitchen where eagle-eyed house-hunters were drawn.

The tabletop oven caused a lot of debate on social media. Credit: Connells

The property’s oven appears to be situated atop the kitchen counter, instead of the typical positioning underneath counters or set into cupboard units.

Images show the interior of the property beginning with the kitchen which looks in need of a bit of TLC.

A large space sits underneath the sink suggesting a previous owner has opted to take their washing machine with them.

The tiled wall which asks as a backsplash for the stove is crudely broken up by the large black oven which looks out-of-place on a back wall.

A large living room sits with just a cabinet to one side of the carpeted room which would allow any buyer an opportunity to revamp the room to their taste.

The larger bedroom of the two has been left empty spare for a pair of peach curtains which hang glumly in the large room.

An old-fashioned heater sits on the wall suggesting that a buyer may be required to update the antiquated design of the home.

The small bedroom is bare besides a funky floral curtain and a carpet which may require to be hoovered or ripped out.

The bathroom suite is tiled in an avocado green with a separate, slightly decayed green on the sink and bath.

The only break in the colour scheme comes from the toilet seat which is a light shade of brown amongst the green suite.

The home was put on the market by property agents Connells who describe it as: “A rare opportunity to acquire this fabulous two-bedroom ground floor apartment with a garage.

“Extremely well-located with wonderful views of French Weir Park, the property benefits from a south facing living / dining room, kitchen, two good size bedrooms and a bathroom.

“uPVC double glazed throughout and electric heating with beautifully maintained communal gardens, a viewing is strongly recommended to fully appreciate this apartment and the outlook it enjoys.”

The property was shared online earlier this week by a social media user who said: “Believe it or not, this oven is NOT photoshopped into the picture.”

House-browsers were quick to comment on their thoughts of the oven and whether it exists.

One said: “It has to be photoshopped because the oven needs to be recessed into the wall / have some sort of cavity.”

Another added: “Is this not for old people or people with mobility as it would mean they wouldn’t need to bend down to use the oven?”

A third replied: “I could’ve done a better edit on MS paint.”

Another commented: “It’s like a TARDIS but for food.”

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Connells said: “Whilst it is an unusual set-up with a tabletop oven, it has not been photoshopped, that’s the real picture.”