SURGING whisky sales have seen turnover more than double at a drinks business based on one of Scotland’s most remote islands.

Colonsay Beverages Ltd sold spirits worth nearly £3.5m last year as demand for their

whisky bottling grows according to Companies House filings.

The company distils gin on the island of Colonsay in the Southern Hebrides and also bottles whisky from other mainly island and coastal distilleries.

Sales director Keith Bonnington said: “It’s a remarkable set of results for a small business on a remote island but shows the ever growing worldwide interest in Scotch whisky shows no sign of letting up.

“A lot of our business has been overseas with sales to Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and the Far East particularly buoyant.”

Colonsay has a population of only about 130 full time residents and is famous for its beautiful beaches and abundant flora and fauna.

It lies just North of the whisky island of Islay which is home to over 10 distilleries.

Mr Bonnington said: “Gin continues to be a challenging market with so many brands available but we have seen sales of our Wild Island Gin holding up quite well.

“The strength has come from whisky with sell out bottlings of Caol Ila from Islay, Tobermory and a 30 year old Jura.

“Our core blended malt Island Hopper brand continues to perform well with new releases of it and interesting single malts planned for 2024.

“Like all businesses on the West Coast Islands we have been impacted by the ferries fiasco but hopefully the position will improve soon.”