CONSERVATION charity the National Trust for Scotland has received a major gift of £2.4m from a donor after a visit to Barry Mill, Carnoustie.

The donor, from Fife, visited the historic B Listed mill earlier this year and was impressed by the recent restoration work already carried out to the structure of the mill.

The knowledge of the team who welcomed him also impressed the donor and, following the visit, he made an immediate five figure donation to facilitate further major repair work needed to the large mill wheel.

The significant Christmas gift of £2.4m to the National Trust for Scotland is one of the largest single donations from a living donor in the history of the charity’s 90 plus years.

Barry Mill is one of only a few surviving water-powered mills

This transformational gift recognises the Trust’s work to protect Scotland’s heritage and will be used to support the conservation charity’s activity, particularly in Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

Restoration work at Barry Mill is already underway and visitors will be able to experience this first-hand when it re-opens to the public on 21 March.

The mill is the last water–powered mill to have worked in Angus and historical records show that there has been a mill on the site since at least 1539, though it ceased milling oatmeal and animal feeds by 1982.

It is one of only very few extant mills powered by water, and was rebuilt after a fire around 1814 and is a fine example of its type of grain mill.

Chief Executive Philip Long OBE said: “All at our charity are incredibly grateful for this wonderful, generous gift which is so vital as we work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage.

“It is especially heartening that it was the powerful combination of our special places and people which inspired this substantial signal of support.”

The gift comes during a record year for charitable donations to the conservation charity which cares for and protects special places all over Scotland from Rockcliffe in the south to Fair Isle in the north.

It has seen more than £10.8m raised so far in 2023 – £5.1m of this has come from gifts in wills.

Additionally, £5.7m has come from donors and supporters responding to appeals, members of its Patrons Club and Founders Circle, corporate supporters and grant funders.

Mr Long continued: “During this festive season, we want to say thank you to everyone who has supported our charity in 2023.

“Whether responding to our appeals for seabirds or for footpaths, playing our lottery, dedicating a tree, or leaving a gift to the National Trust for Scotland in your will, every contribution, large and small, is appreciated.

“Together with the support of our loyal members, [the donations enable] our charity to continue conserving and protecting Scotland’s heritage for everyone to enjoy.”