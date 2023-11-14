The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card has offered up the chance for one lucky Scot to land £1,000 to spend in the run up to Christmas.

The Win Your Dream Christmas campaign was launched as the initiative nears a milestone of £15 million loaded onto the cards, with over £640,000 of cards sold in 2023 to date.

Entrants in the Win Your Dream Christmas campaign are asked ‘what is your dream Christmas’ for a chance to win the gift card for their chosen Scottish region.

Scotland Loves Local Gift Card sticker in a shop in Aberdeenshire.

The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is an extension of the wider Scotland Loves Local campaign, spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) and delivered by Miconex.

The gift cards can be redeemed with all types and sizes of local businesses, keeping spend locked into local communities in Scotland.

Of the £640,000 of Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards sold in 2023, 50% of sales are from corporate organisations using the cards for staff, client and volunteer rewards, incentives and support.

The £15 million figure includes the distribution of Local Authority Covid-19 Economic Recovery (LACER) funding.

Kimberley Guthrie, Interim Chief Officer at Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “One of the best gifts we can give our communities this festive season is choosing local.

“The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card is a fantastic way in which people, businesses and organisations of all kinds can do that.

“Locking money into their area’s economy, protecting jobs and businesses while sampling some of the best of what their region has to offer. Everyone wins.”

As the Win Your Dream Christmas campaign launches, Miconex has released new data showing that support for local in Scotland remains strong.

96% of Scots are keen to support local businesses this Christmas with 87% saying they support local businesses to help keep them open, and 89% plan to buy at least one gift card this Christmas.

There’s also a worry about how to pay for Christmas too with 72% of people saying the cost of living is a concern for them ahead of the festive season.

Colin Munro, the managing director of Miconex said: “Our research showed a strong understanding of the need to shop local and the impact that it has.

“The majority of respondents said that shopping local offers a better experience.

“People want to buy and receive gift cards and Scotland Loves Local Gift Cards offer both choice and support for local.

“With the cost of living still a concern, our Win Your Dream Christmas competition is a chance for people to have a worry free Christmas.

“The winner can pick a Scotland Loves Local Gift Card for their nearest town, city or region in Scotland and enjoy Christmas as they wish with those they love.”

The Win Your Dream Christmas closes on the 8th December and can be entered free at: www.winyourxmas.scot