A BRIT has pranked his family by spending a gruelling 92 hours covering his entire living room and kitchen in Christmas wrapping paper.

TikTok creator Maks had the house to himself for five days last week, so opted to pull a prank on his unsuspecting family by wrapping their entire London home in paper.

The 20-year-old set to work, purchasing countless rolls of paper and spending several sleepless days covering every single item in the property in festive wrapping.

The hilarious video begins with Maks already at work in his kitchen as Brenda Lee’s Christmas classic Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree plays in the background.

On-screen text reads “POV: You were left home alone for five days” as the sped-up footage shows Maks carefully cladding the kitchen counters and cupboards in the multicoloured wrapping paper.

He then moves on to the oven’s hobs, wrapping them in the red Santa-patterned paper before placing each one back onto the oven in their correct positions.

Maks then efficiently wraps up the rest of the kitchen perfectly, standing on a breakfast bar to ensure he has reached every crevice of the ceiling.

Maks takes his task to the extreme by covering the walls in the paper, as well as the TV, all the furniture and even the fruit inside the family’s fruit bowl.

Hours later, Maks’ task is complete, with the prankster opening his living room door to showcase his final product.

Sure enough, every inch of the family’s ground floor appears to be covered bar the ceilings, with bright red and blue patterned paper visible everywhere viewers look.

Maks then sits down for a well-earned rest, waiting for his family to return to capture their reaction to his perfectly wrapped project.

Maks took to social media on Saturday to share the hilarious video, writing: “92 hours of work and no sleep later, its finished and I actually think it looks cool.

“Now, it’s time for my family’s reaction to see what they think.”

Maks claims to have been working on the house for 92 hours. (C) @THATGUYMAKS/TikTok.

The clip received over 346,500 likes and more than 7,850 comments from users left in stitches by his prank.

One person wrote: “Did you just wrap a radiator?”

Another said: “Can we just appreciate how good he is at wrapping?”

A third commented: “The wrapped bananas took me out.”

Another added: “I also just want to know how much in total you spent on wrapping paper.”

A fifth replied: “I got fed up wrapping 15 presents.”